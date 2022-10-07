Read full article on original website
Related
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho. Wednesday The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/2wpa6tpj. Thursday Barricade, 308 E. Center...
Idaho State Journal
ISU events this week
Idaho State volleyball returns home this Thursday with a match against Portland State and continues Saturday against Sacramento State, with both matches at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. Tickets run $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens, and will be available at the Reed Gym ticket office beginning one hour before the match.
Idaho State Journal
P.A.G.E. community meeting set for Saturday
POCATELLO — Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, a grassroots group on Facebook, invites the public to attend a meeting on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. The informal meeting will include a question and answer session, a discussion of...
Highland, Aberdeen both rise in latest HS FB media poll
The latest high school football media poll is here, and in this one, we see several results reflected. Highland rallied for an upset win over Rigby, and Aberdeen blanked previous top seed North Fremont, and both teams rose in their respective classifications. Elsewhere in the poll, Blackfoot dropped out of the 4A rankings and Bear Lake rose one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HS scores 10/11: Highland girls rout Madison, Poky boys top Preston in districts
BOYS SOCCER Rigby 1, Highland 0 The Rams’ season ends in the 5A District 5/6 tournament. Pocatello 3, Preston 0 The Thunder move on to Thursday’s 4A District 5 title match against Century, set for 4 p.m. ...
Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State
When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
Post Register
Local author to hold book signing and launch party in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls author Yvette Blake has a new book coming out Tuesday. The book, “Cassie’s Miracle,” has been in the works since 2018 and has been highly anticipated by her 11,000 Facebook supporters. The book is a historical romance taking place in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and set in...
Idaho State Journal
Leaving the Door Open: Calvary Chapel opens facilities to local youth groups after closing its private school
POCATELLO – When Calvary Chapel’s Legacy Christian School decided not to reopen for the 2022-23 school year, Pastor Nathan Abbate explained it was a step back. “We had to close the doors because of lack of enrollment, and some of that in part because of the pandemic,” he said. “But I think there’s definitely a need. I talked to people in the community, talked to some of the pastors of different churches…and they all agreed there’s a need for a Christian private school (in the area).”
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU
POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
CARBON NEUTRALITY: ISU outlines next steps in quest to go green
POCATELLO — Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee is beginning to make good on his promise to bring the school’s carbon emissions to net zero. Satterlee on Monday met via Zoom with the ISU Faculty Senate to relay details of a comprehensive plan and presidential charter that entails forming a committee to first study the university’s carbon footprint and then provide recommendations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “We’re going to...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 10, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued an advisory to not touch the water of Henrys Lake. People, pets, and livestock exposed to the water are at increased risk of illness and possibly liver or kidney damage.
Idaho State Journal
Theater review: ISU’s 'Marisol' is a provoking work of art
You’ll know very quickly if Idaho State University’s production of “Marisol” is for you. José Rivera’s script is a scathing critique of how societal institutions, including religion, have failed the global poor. It is not afraid to use religious iconography and characters to make its points, so consider if that’s a dealbreaker for you. Also note that the show isn’t for kids; it is deeply adult in its sensibility, and includes adult language, situations, and violence. Finally, the play is rooted in the tradition of absurdism–be prepared for the show to go in some absolutely wild directions, often in ways that don’t conform to real-world logic. If you’re still on board, you’re in for a piece of art that is lovingly crafted, sincerely performed, and that will leave you with a lot to think about as you leave the theater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho State Journal
Merrill, George Thurston
George Merrill Thurston Merrill George Thurston Merrill, age 81, passed away on September 27, 2022, in Chubbuck, Idaho. He was the husband of Marilyn K. Merrill. George was born in Arco, Idaho. He was one of three sons born to J. Keith and Rosa Merrill. The family moved from Arco to Boise after George completed the first grade. He was a member of the first graduating class from Borah High School. He had many good friends in Boise that enjoyed riding motorcycles and going to the drag races with him. George graduated from Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1960. He then joined the Idaho Air National Guard, Flight 190, and was a flight line mechanic. George said he worked for the same company for 60 years. He learned to operate heavy equipment from a young age from his uncle, Lloyd Merrill, and from other mentors along the way. He worked summers for his father, J. Keith Merrill, while he was in junior and senior high school. The day he graduated from high school he started working construction full time for J.K. Merrill & Sons. The company helped build the Willard Dike in Utah, have furnished material for several interstate projects and for several counties in southeast Idaho, have constructed and graveled many roads for the U.S. Forest Service in Idaho and Wyoming, and crushed and stockpiled gravel for the state of Idaho. George enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing trips on the Salmon River, travel, and flying. He got his private pilot license in 1974. He spent many happy hours flying his airplane. He also became interested in collecting and restoring vintage pickups. George will be remembered for his humor, friendliness, good character. He was one of the "good guys". George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn, son Lloyd (Jamie), brother Darrell, granddaughters Daina and Jaime, great grandsons Hudson and Waylon. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Richard, A celebration of life open house will be held October 15, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 2451 Pocatello Creek Road (Horsley's shop).
Pocatello police find no evidence of threat after report of woman with gun on ISU campus
POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall. The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus. The report from an ISU student came in around 4 p.m. that the armed woman...
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
So much to do in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week!. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, has a brand new menu and is now open for lunch Monday through Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Stop by for a quick deli sandwich or enjoy their new juicy turkey burger!
Houses to be built near Connor Academy in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — A Pocatello-based development firm is teaming up with a Pocatello construction company to build new housing near Connor Academy in Chubbuck. The new houses to be built by Group 5 developers and K5 Construction are going to connect the area from Alpine Drive to Philbin Road. Elizabeth Rutger with Keller Williams Realty in East Idaho, the real estate agent who is going to help sell the houses, said...
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Tour highlights Pocatello’s historic homes, churches
Community members in Pocatello hat the opportunity to visit 10 historic homes and churches on Saturday. This is the first year that a tour of historic homes has been offered. The post Tour highlights Pocatello’s historic homes, churches appeared first on Local News 8.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Idaho State Journal
Dykman , Scott M.
Dykman Scott M. Dykman Scott M. Dykman, 66 years old, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Federal Way, Washington. Scott, a graduate of Pocatello High School, was well known for his achievements in wrestling. As a master Electrician with the IBEW, Scott contributed his talents and skills nationwide throughout his life. Scott was an avid sports fan, often attending Seattle Seahawks games and he was rarely seen without wearing one of his beloved ballcaps. Warm, giving, and the first to arrive in a time of need, Scott's generosity and love will continue to live in the hearts of all who where fortunate enough to know him. Scott leaves behind his sons, Brian (Sabrina McLean) Dykman, Brett (Koral Griffith) Dykman, stepdaughter Annie (Ben) Montoya, and grandson Lucas A. Dykman. His is survived by his mother, Joan Dykman of Pocatello, Idaho, his four brothers and their families; Robert and Elaine Dykman, Douglas (Taliena) Dykman, David and Lori Dykman, Kirk and Laurie Dykman, and his lifelong friends Ken Putman and Sue O'Neal. Scott was preceded in death by his father Robert J. Dykman, his favorite little brother Mark Dykman, his nephews Jason Douglas Dykman and Adam Dykman.
Comments / 0