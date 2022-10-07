George Merrill Thurston Merrill George Thurston Merrill, age 81, passed away on September 27, 2022, in Chubbuck, Idaho. He was the husband of Marilyn K. Merrill. George was born in Arco, Idaho. He was one of three sons born to J. Keith and Rosa Merrill. The family moved from Arco to Boise after George completed the first grade. He was a member of the first graduating class from Borah High School. He had many good friends in Boise that enjoyed riding motorcycles and going to the drag races with him. George graduated from Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1960. He then joined the Idaho Air National Guard, Flight 190, and was a flight line mechanic. George said he worked for the same company for 60 years. He learned to operate heavy equipment from a young age from his uncle, Lloyd Merrill, and from other mentors along the way. He worked summers for his father, J. Keith Merrill, while he was in junior and senior high school. The day he graduated from high school he started working construction full time for J.K. Merrill & Sons. The company helped build the Willard Dike in Utah, have furnished material for several interstate projects and for several counties in southeast Idaho, have constructed and graveled many roads for the U.S. Forest Service in Idaho and Wyoming, and crushed and stockpiled gravel for the state of Idaho. George enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing trips on the Salmon River, travel, and flying. He got his private pilot license in 1974. He spent many happy hours flying his airplane. He also became interested in collecting and restoring vintage pickups. George will be remembered for his humor, friendliness, good character. He was one of the "good guys". George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn, son Lloyd (Jamie), brother Darrell, granddaughters Daina and Jaime, great grandsons Hudson and Waylon. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Richard, A celebration of life open house will be held October 15, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 2451 Pocatello Creek Road (Horsley's shop).

