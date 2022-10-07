Read full article on original website
Jean L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Williams, 77, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born January 26, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John (Red) and Flora (Tullis) DeMain and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
Mary Kay Wymer, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wymer, 77, of Lisbon Road, entered the gates of Heaven at 11:31 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, escorted by her son, Chuckie and surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Wymer was born October 16, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John...
Hazel Marie Greene, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Marie Greene, 77, of 322 South Truesdale Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:16 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman Campus, following complications from an extended illness. She was born September 23, 1944 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter...
Randy G. “Face” Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy G. “Face” Johnson 48 Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Youngstown campus. Randy was born on September 5, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Larry Knight and Gwendolyn Johnson. He attended and graduated from...
Janet Lee Clay, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Clay, 55, of 131 West Boardman Street, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born February 6, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin Salter and Burena Rose...
George A. Ludwig, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Ludwig, age 68, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 21, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Flossie Kay Ludwig. George was a veteran of the United States Navy and was...
Howard Henry Hanes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Howard Henry Hanes, age 85, of Poland, previously of Sebring, Ohio passed away at home with his family. He was born in Youngstown on January 13, 1937, to Thomas and Helen (Kerr) Hanes. Howard loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events...
Joseph A. Stanavich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Stanavich, 93, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. Joseph was born December 28, 1928, in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph Stanavich and Veronica Oslick Stanavich, and came to the Youngstown area in 1955 after his marriage.
Nicolette Perrine, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolette Perrine, age 37, of Newton Falls lost her battle with drug addiction on Friday October 7, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1985 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of her biological parents Jerry Perrine and Brenda (Anderson) Perrine. At the age of...
Vincent H. English, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent H. English, 76, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born on November 11, 1945 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Earl Vincent English and Virginia...
Rosanne Rossi, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosanne Rossi, 74, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. On July 9, 1948, the oldest child of James and Maryanne Bernard burst into the world with a Tide stick in one hand and an etiquette book in the other. Rosanne graduated from Howland High School...
Marla Diane Ramsey, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Diane Ramsey passed away in Alliance, Ohio on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 16, 1957 in West Virginia. Marla went to be with the Lord at the young age of 64. She is preceded in death by her parents; four...
Arleen L. Hahn, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arleen L. Hahn, 92, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022. She was born on September 12, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Milton and Elsie Moffatt. Arleen moved from Cincinnati to Austintown with her husband Bob, in...
Beverly A. Mosher, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Mosher, 88 of Sebring, formerly of Salem, Ohio and Briny Breezes, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown. She was born in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Wilma (Spencer) Bayless on...
Thomas Ray Johnson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Ray Johnson, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1959 to the late Ray and Phyliss (Stone) Johnson. Thomas worked for several different companies as a commercial hauling driver. He enjoyed what he did for a...
Has former Salem quarterback Mitch Davidson won the starting job at YSU?
The Penguins will host Indiana State this Saturday at 2 p.m. Has former Salem quarterback Mitch Davidson won the …. The Penguins will host Indiana State this Saturday at 2 p.m. Columbiana Co. volunteer fire dept. seeking levy …. The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is asking Saint Clair Township voters...
Daniel Kay Kyser, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Daniel Kay Kyser passed away Monday, October 10; he was 61. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Kay Kyser, please visit our floral store.
Jeannie Mae Oliver, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Mae Oliver, 67, of 4420 Youngstown Warren Road, Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born July 29, 1955 in Glenwood, Alabama, the daughter of Leon and Lizzie Mae Wilson...
Gerald “Jerry” Will, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Will, 80, passed away Monday, October 2, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was born July 28, 1942 to Frank and Eleanor Will. He graduated from Hubbard High School and attended Texas Lutheran University and Youngstown State. He...
Helen M. Wince, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Wince, 83, of Salem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022 at Mercy Health Center in Boardman. She was born May 13, 1939 in Beaver Township, a daughter of Arthur and Helen (Hofmann) Horst. A North Lima High School graduate, she married...
