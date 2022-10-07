ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lima, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Jean L. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Williams, 77, of Youngstown, died Monday evening, October 10, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born January 26, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John (Red) and Flora (Tullis) DeMain and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Mary Kay Wymer, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wymer, 77, of Lisbon Road, entered the gates of Heaven at 11:31 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, escorted by her son, Chuckie and surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Wymer was born October 16, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John...
LISBON, OH
27 First News

Hazel Marie Greene, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Marie Greene, 77, of 322 South Truesdale Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at 2:16 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman Campus, following complications from an extended illness. She was born September 23, 1944 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Randy G. “Face” Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy G. “Face” Johnson 48 Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center, Youngstown campus. Randy was born on September 5, 1974 in Youngstown, a son of Larry Knight and Gwendolyn Johnson. He attended and graduated from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
Youngstown, OH
Obituaries
City
Youngstown, OH
North Lima, OH
Obituaries
City
North Lima, OH
27 First News

Janet Lee Clay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Clay, 55, of 131 West Boardman Street, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born February 6, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin Salter and Burena Rose...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

George A. Ludwig, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Ludwig, age 68, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 21, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Flossie Kay Ludwig. George was a veteran of the United States Navy and was...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Howard Henry Hanes, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Howard Henry Hanes, age 85, of Poland, previously of Sebring, Ohio passed away at home with his family. He was born in Youngstown on January 13, 1937, to Thomas and Helen (Kerr) Hanes. Howard loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Joseph A. Stanavich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Stanavich, 93, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. Joseph was born December 28, 1928, in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph Stanavich and Veronica Oslick Stanavich, and came to the Youngstown area in 1955 after his marriage.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Johnson
27 First News

Nicolette Perrine, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolette Perrine, age 37, of Newton Falls lost her battle with drug addiction on Friday October 7, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1985 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of her biological parents Jerry Perrine and Brenda (Anderson) Perrine. At the age of...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Vincent H. English, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent H. English, 76, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born on November 11, 1945 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Earl Vincent English and Virginia...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Rosanne Rossi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosanne Rossi, 74, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. On July 9, 1948, the oldest child of James and Maryanne Bernard burst into the world with a Tide stick in one hand and an etiquette book in the other. Rosanne graduated from Howland High School...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Marla Diane Ramsey, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Diane Ramsey passed away in Alliance, Ohio on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 16, 1957 in West Virginia. Marla went to be with the Lord at the young age of 64. She is preceded in death by her parents; four...
ALLIANCE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Kinnick Funeral Home
27 First News

Arleen L. Hahn, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arleen L. Hahn, 92, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022. She was born on September 12, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Milton and Elsie Moffatt. Arleen moved from Cincinnati to Austintown with her husband Bob, in...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Beverly A. Mosher, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Mosher, 88 of Sebring, formerly of Salem, Ohio and Briny Breezes, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown. She was born in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Wilma (Spencer) Bayless on...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Thomas Ray Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Ray Johnson, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1959 to the late Ray and Phyliss (Stone) Johnson. Thomas worked for several different companies as a commercial hauling driver. He enjoyed what he did for a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Has former Salem quarterback Mitch Davidson won the starting job at YSU?

The Penguins will host Indiana State this Saturday at 2 p.m. Has former Salem quarterback Mitch Davidson won the …. The Penguins will host Indiana State this Saturday at 2 p.m. Columbiana Co. volunteer fire dept. seeking levy …. The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is asking Saint Clair Township voters...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
27 First News

Daniel Kay Kyser, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Daniel Kay Kyser passed away Monday, October 10; he was 61. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Kay Kyser, please visit our floral store.
BERLIN CENTER, OH
27 First News

Jeannie Mae Oliver, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Mae Oliver, 67, of 4420 Youngstown Warren Road, Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born July 29, 1955 in Glenwood, Alabama, the daughter of Leon and Lizzie Mae Wilson...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Gerald “Jerry” Will, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Will, 80, passed away Monday, October 2, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was born July 28, 1942 to Frank and Eleanor Will. He graduated from Hubbard High School and attended Texas Lutheran University and Youngstown State. He...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Helen M. Wince, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Wince, 83, of Salem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022 at Mercy Health Center in Boardman. She was born May 13, 1939 in Beaver Township, a daughter of Arthur and Helen (Hofmann) Horst. A North Lima High School graduate, she married...
SALEM, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy