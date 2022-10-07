Read full article on original website
Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough COVID policies
BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.
Asian shares mixed ahead of inflation, earnings reports
Asian shares are mixed following another volatile day on Wall Street, as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings
Philippines central bank's policy settings remain accommodative, says governor
MANILA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank's monetary policy settings remain accommodative, its governor said on Wednesday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla also told a banking forum bringing inflation back to target remains the bank's "paramount" focus.
British pension funds press BoE to extend bond buys amid cash scramble
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat.
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in August, hit by weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields, according to official data which underscored the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed up growth.
French refineries strike continues despite requisition threat - French media
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A strike at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) French refineries has been reconducted across all sites after the government warned it would requisition staff at some petrol depots to secure supplies following weeks-long strikes, French media report on Wednesday, citing the hardline CGT union.
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrests reported after Crimea bridge attack; Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; Ukraine military reports damage to Russian weapons and personnel
UK economy shrank 0.3% in August, ONS figures show
The British economy contracted in August, shrinking by 0.3 per cent on the previous month.The Office for National Statistics released its latest reading on the UK's performance as the government fears the prospect of recession ahead, given the toll placed on demand by the cost of living crisis.The latest data means the economy is on track to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than 1 per cent in September to prevent a quarterly decline.The ONS said there has been a continued slowing in three-month on three-month growth, with...
Eutelsat's Q1 sales down by 4.5%, driven by fall in broadcast
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat (ETL.PA), the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, reported on Wednesday a 4.5% decline in revenues in the first quarter of its fiscal year, driven by a steep fall of its broadcast activities.
China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power.
