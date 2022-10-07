Read full article on original website
Related
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested
State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN DUE FOR PLEA COURT HEARINGS TODAY
A Homer City man is due in court today for plea court hearings in three cases today. 32-year-old Brian Scott Davenport, who also is listed as being from Blairsville, will go before Judge Michael Clark today for the plea court hearings. In one case, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver and prohibited possession of a firearm for an incident on October 26th of last year On that day, State Troopers were called out to Route 286 Auto Repair for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Davenport was sleeping inside the vehicle. When police searched the vehicle, they found crystal meth, suspected opioids, a large amount of cash, a loaded 9mm pistol and several cell phones.
wdadradio.com
IBP REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DRUGS
Indiana Borough Police cited two men following an incident within the borough over the weekend. Reports say officers were dispatched to the Sheetz at the point along Wayne Avenue around 2:25 Saturday morning for two men fighting at the store. Upon arrival, they found that 20-year-old Antonio Clinkscales of Pittsburgh and 20-year-old Edward Dwyer of Freedom had engaged in a mutual fight in the store’s parking lot. Officers say Dwyer was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
Pa. man arrested following shooting
Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
WJAC TV
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: DuBois Man Charged in Vehicle Accident That Injured His Daughter
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle accident in Bloom Township in May that injured his daughter. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Barry Allen Altemus, 46, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
Watch: Two murder suspects arrested off Route 28
A police chase that started in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon ended in the Fox Chapel area. Pittsburgh officers were trying to execute a search warrant in Mt. Washington for a car linked to a shooting last week.
wdadradio.com
STATUS CONFERENCE TODAY FOR BRADY DISTEFANO
As the jury trial for a Cambria County man charged in connection with the death of an IUP student in 2017 approaches, a status conference will be held today in Indiana County Court. Court documents say that 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Westmont will be before President Judge Thomas Bianco today...
wdadradio.com
FOUR ACCIDENTS REPORTED IN LAST 24 HOURS
Several vehicle accidents have been reported by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Among those was a crash reported early this morning in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported at 4:25 this morning on Route 422 East near Route 553. Initial reports say that a construction truck had rolled onto its roof. Cherryhill Township fire crews responded to the scene along with State Police. There were no injuries or entrapment reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Bailor Found Guilty But Mentally Ill in 2020 Hyde Stabbing Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – It took a jury about 20 minutes on Friday to find a man accused of attempted homicide guilty but mentally ill for a stabbing that occurred in Hyde in Aug. 2020. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Robert Jeffery Bailor, 49, who...
7-ton wood splitter went missing from Clearfield County camp
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case where a wood splitter was stolen from a camp located along SR 36. A Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from a camp located at the 6800 block of Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township. The owner told state police that the theft had […]
local21news.com
PSP: Northern Cambria man allegedly shot other man for 'trespassing' on his property
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were...
Unknown man poses as ‘courier,’ takes $8k from Centre County elderly woman
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are looking for a “courier” that stopped by a woman’s house and collected money on behalf of a fake attorney. The incident happened on Oct. 6 in Huston Township, according to state police. An 84-year-old woman, of Port Matilda, was contacted by a blocked phone number […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart
CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
Police arrest man stealing from unlocked cars in Cambria County, report says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police arrested a man that was allegedly walking around for several hours, stealing items from unlocked vehicles. On Oct. 7, police received a report of a suspicious man, later identified as 26-year-old Aaron Findley, of Nanty Glo, that was walking with a flashlight and attempting to enter vehicles […]
Comments / 0