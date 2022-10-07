ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested

State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

HOMER CITY MAN DUE FOR PLEA COURT HEARINGS TODAY

A Homer City man is due in court today for plea court hearings in three cases today. 32-year-old Brian Scott Davenport, who also is listed as being from Blairsville, will go before Judge Michael Clark today for the plea court hearings. In one case, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver and prohibited possession of a firearm for an incident on October 26th of last year On that day, State Troopers were called out to Route 286 Auto Repair for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Davenport was sleeping inside the vehicle. When police searched the vehicle, they found crystal meth, suspected opioids, a large amount of cash, a loaded 9mm pistol and several cell phones.
HOMER CITY, PA
wdadradio.com

IBP REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DRUGS

Indiana Borough Police cited two men following an incident within the borough over the weekend. Reports say officers were dispatched to the Sheetz at the point along Wayne Avenue around 2:25 Saturday morning for two men fighting at the store. Upon arrival, they found that 20-year-old Antonio Clinkscales of Pittsburgh and 20-year-old Edward Dwyer of Freedom had engaged in a mutual fight in the store’s parking lot. Officers say Dwyer was found to be under the influence of alcohol to a degree where he was a danger to himself and others.
INDIANA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested following shooting

Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man in custody from shooting in Cambria County

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the details of the shooting. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police arrested a man following a shooting that took place in Barr Township on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane around 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 9. Robert Spears, 20, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: DuBois Man Charged in Vehicle Accident That Injured His Daughter

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) — A DuBois man is facing felony charges in connection to a vehicle accident in Bloom Township in May that injured his daughter. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Barry Allen Altemus, 46, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under...
DUBOIS, PA
explore venango

Seneca Woman Charged After Autistic Child Found Wandering Near State Route 257

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found wandering near State Route 257. Heather Nicole Rupp, 32, was charged with one third-degree felony count of child endangerment in connection with the incident. According to a criminal complaint...
SENECA, PA
wdadradio.com

STATUS CONFERENCE TODAY FOR BRADY DISTEFANO

As the jury trial for a Cambria County man charged in connection with the death of an IUP student in 2017 approaches, a status conference will be held today in Indiana County Court. Court documents say that 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Westmont will be before President Judge Thomas Bianco today...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

FOUR ACCIDENTS REPORTED IN LAST 24 HOURS

Several vehicle accidents have been reported by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Among those was a crash reported early this morning in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported at 4:25 this morning on Route 422 East near Route 553. Initial reports say that a construction truck had rolled onto its roof. Cherryhill Township fire crews responded to the scene along with State Police. There were no injuries or entrapment reported.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Woman Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Walmart on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a reported retail theft at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, October 7. Police say it was determined that a known 48-year-old...
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

