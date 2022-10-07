A Homer City man is due in court today for plea court hearings in three cases today. 32-year-old Brian Scott Davenport, who also is listed as being from Blairsville, will go before Judge Michael Clark today for the plea court hearings. In one case, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver and prohibited possession of a firearm for an incident on October 26th of last year On that day, State Troopers were called out to Route 286 Auto Repair for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Davenport was sleeping inside the vehicle. When police searched the vehicle, they found crystal meth, suspected opioids, a large amount of cash, a loaded 9mm pistol and several cell phones.

