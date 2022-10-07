ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Retailers Association kicks off "Buy Nearby" Weekend Oct. 7-9

By Lexanna Sims
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Join the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) in celebration of Buy Nearby Weekend. From Oct. 7-9, where many retailers will be offering special merchandise or sales if you shop local.

The event is MRA's annual campaign to keep Michigan's Main Streets retailers strong.

As an extra incentive to Buy Nearby, one shopper will earn a $250 Visa gift card. Customers must take a picture while shopping at a participating retailer and share it online. The winner will be chosen the following week in a random drawing.

You must also tag either:

  • Twitter – @BuyNearbyMI
  • Facebook – @BuyNearbyMI
  • Instagram – @mibuynearby

You can find the full contest rules here .

CBS Detroit

Michigan's gas average is 44 cents more than the national average

(CBS DETROIT) - Gas prices continue to soar in the state of Michigan.According to AAA, Michigan's gas average is $4.35 a gallon, compared to the national average of 3.91 a gallon. But last week, Michiganders were only paying $4.17 a gallon, and prices at the pump were at $3.33 a gallon a year ago.AAA reports Monday's national average is 19 cents higher than a month ago and 65 cents more than a year ago. Gas experts say the prices at the pump are because of high gasoline demand amid a tight supply. 
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Judge Rules in Favor of Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget Wage Policy

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan judge ruled on Tuesday in favor of the state in a lawsuit challenging Michigan's wage policy.Judge Douglas Shapiro of the Michigan Court of Claims agreed with Attorney General Dana Nessel that the Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) did not violate the law when it implemented its policy.  A lawsuit filed back in July against the state of Michigan asked the court to demand DTMB not require wages for state contracts in excess of $50,000. The Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) claimed the state could not require the wage rate of its contractors because of the repeal of Michigan's prevailing wage law in 2018.According to a press release, the court denied ABC's motion and agreed that DTMB did not violate the separation of powers when it set the prevailing wage policy. The court also agreed that DTMB was not required to follow the formal rulemaking process of the Administrative Procedures Act of 1969 (APA) when implementing the prevailing wage policy because the policy fits within an exception to the APA's rulemaking requirements.ABC's claim of appeal is due with the Michigan Court of Appeals by Oct. 31. 
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Schostak Brothers & Co. marks centennial with million-dollar giveaway

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It isn't often a company makes it to their 100th anniversary, which is why Schostak Brothers & Co. decided to celebrate it with a million-dollar give away to help the Motor City. The company – which began in Detroit – is giving away grants from $25,000 to $150,000 to non-profits making the Motor City stronger in various ways. David, Mark & Bobby Schostak appear in CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about it, and why they decided to do so as they are in process of giving away $1 million to Detroit charities. David Schostak told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the family-run fourth-generation business decided to do something to help the community as they mark their big anniversary. Mark and Bobby Schostak talked about their employees, their role in building the company and how they helped decide which non-profits to support. Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, and Bobby Schostak, former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, appear to talk about the region and the red hot 2022 election. They also talked about the governor's race. Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to stop in Metro Detroit this weekend, White House officials say.On Oct. 15, Harris is expected to attend a Michigan Democratic Party event with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who are running for reelection.Officials say Harris is also planning to participate in an event highlighting the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.The visit will end in Southfield where Harris will participate in a voter education event with students.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge took that step with seven other former officials.Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing felony charges against the seven. But his legal team said the "same law and logic" must be applied, especially after the Michigan Supreme Court said the indictments were invalid."This court should reach the same conclusion," attorney Gaetan Gerville-Reache said in a filing.Snyder's next hearing with Judge F. Kay Behm is set for Oct. 26. He is...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

State of mental health care in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) -  On World Mental Health Day, CBS Detroit is examining mental illness as metro Detroit had two high-profile cases take place within the span of just a few days.  In Detroit, police officers shot and killed a man who struggled with a mental disorder. In Downtown Dearborn, a man, whose family says suffers from PTSD, allegedly gunned down a hotel clerk. "The mental health care system in Michigan is under great strain," Dr. Gerald Shiener, Chief of Psychiatry at Sinai Grace Hospital said. He sees the problem everyday. "We've really left behind the chronically mentally...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Jury in 3rd trial won't hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

(AP) - The results of two federal trials won't be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a judge said Monday.Defense lawyers pressed a judge in Jackson, Michigan, to let the jury know what happened to the six men who were separately charged with conspiracy in federal court.An FBI agent has presented text messages, social media posts and recorded conversations to try to tie the three men to the others who were considered bigger players in the scheme. But two of those six were acquitted earlier this...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

October marks infant safe sleep awareness month

(CBS DETROIT) - October marks infant safe sleep awareness month. From 2009-2019, 1,436 babies died in Michigan from sleep-related deaths. When it comes to putting your child down for a nap or when at bedtime, MDHHS chief medical executive Natasha Bagdasarian says the less, the better. In a crib, she advises against plush toys, blankets, bumpers or other items often marketed to be put in a crib.Bagdasarian recalled times shopping for her baby and debunked the myth that really anything belongs in crib for a baby that is a newborn until over 1 year old. "There are many things that...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Top tips for winterizing your home

(CBS DETROIT) - "A lot of my business in the winter comes from damage, unnecessary damage from that happens to homes because of deferred maintenance," said Ali Shebley, a licensed builder in Metro Detroit. Shebley is urging homeowners not to ignore winterizing simple items, he said it could cost big money if that maintenance is not done properly. "You want to see your maintenance contractor in the fall or in the summer costing you a few hundred dollars instead of seeing a contractor in the winter charging thousands of dollars basically to repair damage," Shebley explained. Shebley said there are a variety of...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
CBS Detroit

Absentee ballot numbers in Michigan show high voter turnout

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Over 150,000 Michigan voters have cast absentee ballots a month before the Nov. 8 election that will decide the state's governor, secretary of state, attorney general and whether access to abortion will be a constitutional right.A total of 1.6 million people have requested absentee ballots so far, surpassing the 1.16 million who chose the option in the 2018 midterm election. The numbers indicate that 2022 could be the most votes ever cast in the state for a gubernatorial election, Secretary of State spokesman Jake Rollow said Tuesday.A record-breaking 3.3 million people in Michigan voted absentee in...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan economic development board approved more than $400 million in state incentives Wednesday for two battery facilities estimated to cost $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state.Pending approval by state lawmakers, the incentive packages would draw from a fund created less than a year ago to help the automotive state land major business expansions in the wake of news that Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. would begin building electric vehicle battery plants in other states."We are in global competition to make sure that Michigan stays on the cutting edge of auto manufacturing. Investments like...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

CEO of Michigan election software firm held on ID info theft charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers.Konnech Corporation's Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other "digital evidence" were seized by investigators from the county district attorney's office, according to the office.Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California."We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu's wrongful detention by LA...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Detroit

A Chesterfield Township teen is featured in a documentary putting a spotlight on superpowers

(CBS DETROIT) - A Chesterfield Township teen is featured in a documentary putting a spotlight on superpowers. "Chromosomally Enhanced, What's Your Superpower?" is a film highlighting the stories of those living with down syndrome."It was so great," says 14-year-old Maritsa Skowronek when talking about her experience being interviewed for this documentary. Chromosomally Enhanced, What's Your Superpower? highlights stories of down syndrome and how families and individuals go about their day-to-day lives, hobbies and activities."They took me by surprise," says Maritsa's mother, Athena Skowronek who received an email from the film's director asking if the Skowronek's wanted to be a part of the...
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer extends law putting court costs on defendants

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed another extension of a law that makes people convicted of crimes, typically with low incomes, responsible for a portion of local court expenses.The law, which raises millions of dollars for local governments, doesn't apply to others who use Michigan's court system. It has been criticized, even by judges, as unfair at minimum and unconstitutional at worst.The state Supreme Court last spring heard a challenge by a man who was ordered to pay $1,200 in Alpena County. But instead of settling the matter, the court said it would hear more arguments during its 2022-23 term.The Legislature in September...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

(AP) - Postings in chatrooms by members of a paramilitary group connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included instructions on how to make explosives, an FBI agent testified Wednesday.Screenshots of excerpts from the 1971 counterculture book "The Anarchist Cookbook," which contains instructions for making bombs and illicit drugs, among other things, were taken from the cellphone of a man who approached authorities with information about the Wolverine Watchmen militia, Special Agent Henrik Impola told a Jackson County Circuit Court jury."It's an old book describing guerrilla warfare," said Impola. "So, it's used as a manual on how...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy power outage, safety compliance

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Public Service Commission on Wednesday ordered an audit of DTE Energy and Consumers Energy in response to the public's frustration with widespread and extended power outages.According to a press release, MPSC ordered the companies to report their compliance with regulations and commission orders about their responses to outages and downed power lines following severe storms. The report must be filed by Nov. 4.Most recently, a storm and high winds on Aug. 29 resulted in nearly 500,000 residents being without power.Both companies are directed to report their compliance with previous MSPC orders initiated after severe storms in...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Man sentenced to prison in Whitmer kidnapping plot

(AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison.Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.Franks "made the right decision and came clean. That's encouraging," U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said.Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group's goal was...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

The current average price of insulin is $98 a vial

(CBS DETROIT) - For people living with diabetes, access to insulin can be a matter of life or death.Central City Integrated Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Wash says high insulin prices leave some patients in a bind."When a person has to choose between whether they need to eat or whether they need to take their insulin, they're going to go for what's immediate and immediate is hunger," Wash said."So they may have huge copays of $300 and $400 a month for some of the basic insulin." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive to help drive costs down for over 900,000...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Cartels targeting kids on social media to sell fentanyl, DEA says

(CBS DETROIT) - "We seized approximately 10 million pills and almost a thousand pounds of powdered fentanyl nationwide," said Orville Greene, special agent in charge at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).Greene highlighted an awareness program known as the "One Pill Can Kill" campaign during a news conference on Wednesday in Downtown Detroit. "This is equivalent to 36 million deadly doses," Greene said. Phase 3 of the campaign began on May 23 and ended on Sept. 8. During that time, federal agents seized massive amounts of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and revealed the drug was the DEA's focus. Over the four-month period, Greene said...
DETROIT, MI
