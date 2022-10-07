Michigan Retailers Association kicks off "Buy Nearby" Weekend Oct. 7-9

(CBS DETROIT) - Join the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) in celebration of Buy Nearby Weekend. From Oct. 7-9, where many retailers will be offering special merchandise or sales if you shop local.

The event is MRA's annual campaign to keep Michigan's Main Streets retailers strong.

As an extra incentive to Buy Nearby, one shopper will earn a $250 Visa gift card. Customers must take a picture while shopping at a participating retailer and share it online. The winner will be chosen the following week in a random drawing.

You must also tag either:

Twitter – @BuyNearbyMI

Facebook – @BuyNearbyMI

Instagram – @mibuynearby

You can find the full contest rules here .