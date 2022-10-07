Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement
The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
The Supernatural State – Hidden Lonoke County Cemetery
Lost in the woods of Lonoke County lies a historic graveyard, home to some of the founding families of Central Arkansas. Its graves are hidden by trees, its gate rusted and chained shut. But the stories of those who are interred there survive - even if their subjects did not.
Arkadelphia woman goes to Facebook to honor slain uncle featured in Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series
An Arkansas woman is hoping to turn the attention on a new Netflix series about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and instead focus it on one of his victim’s, her uncle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
magnoliareporter.com
Lincoln County wreck kills one passenger
One person was killed and two other people were injured about 4:13 p.m. Friday in a two-vehicle wreck at an intersection west of Star City (Lincoln County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2006 Ford that was traveling east on Arkansas 114 failed to stop at an intersection. It was struck by a 2004 model Chevrolet that was southbound on Arkansas 530. The Chevrolet struck the Ford on the driver’s side, causing the Ford to overturn as both vehicles exited the east side of Arkansas 530.
menastar.com
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana celebrates 10th anniversary with casino night
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana celebrates its 10th anniversary at the Texarkana campus with a casino night on Saturday at the Texarkana, Ark. Convention Center. The celebration included craps, roulette, poker and blackjack while enjoying food, drink and dancing to live music. There was also...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas native makes big moves in film industry, films set to debut in October
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–A filmmaker with South Arkansas ties is making big moves in the industry as October marks a busy month for some of his productions to hit movie screens. Alexander Jeffery is from El Dorado where he found a love for the arts at South Arkansas Arts...
RELATED PEOPLE
advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello benefits from $140 Million provided for Arkansas Water and Wastewater projects
On September 28, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans. The City of Monticello, received a $2,300,880 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to relocate the sewer collection system. The current customer...
magnoliareporter.com
The Arkadelphian : Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
ARKADELPHIA -- Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Man facing murder charge for deadly Monday shooting at Bryant apartment complex
Police in Bryant are investigating after they said one man died at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 Monday.
SWAR man convicted in 2020 murder of Springhill man
A Webster Parish jury on Friday found 23-year-old Logan Smith of Taylor, Arkansas guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bruns of Springhill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
Warren family wants answers after 8-year-old son was burned
An 8-year-old boy from Warren is recovering in the hospital roughly two months after he was severely burned and now his family is searching for confirmation on how this tragedy unfolded.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryant man shot in leg Thursday morning
Bryant police are investigating after a man playing basketball in his driveway was shot at his home on Bridgeport Lane.
Traffic near Pine Bluff blocked after fatal 3-vehicle accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials have announced that traffic along Highway 65 has been blocked after a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and is impacting all lanes. The stoppage is primarily impacting the...
KNOE TV8
South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder
SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
magnoliareporter.com
Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff
A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
Comments / 0