ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement

The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Camden, AR
Society
City
Star City, AR
City
Monticello, AR
City
Warren, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
Montana State
THV11

City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
PINE BLUFF, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Lincoln County wreck kills one passenger

One person was killed and two other people were injured about 4:13 p.m. Friday in a two-vehicle wreck at an intersection west of Star City (Lincoln County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2006 Ford that was traveling east on Arkansas 114 failed to stop at an intersection. It was struck by a 2004 model Chevrolet that was southbound on Arkansas 530. The Chevrolet struck the Ford on the driver’s side, causing the Ford to overturn as both vehicles exited the east side of Arkansas 530.
LINCOLN COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula White
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello benefits from $140 Million provided for Arkansas Water and Wastewater projects

On September 28, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $140,928,167 for six water and wastewater projects serving more than 391,000 Arkansans. The City of Monticello, received a $2,300,880 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to relocate the sewer collection system. The current customer...
MONTICELLO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

The Arkadelphian : Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County

ARKADELPHIA -- Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
THV11

Traffic near Pine Bluff blocked after fatal 3-vehicle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials have announced that traffic along Highway 65 has been blocked after a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and is impacting all lanes. The stoppage is primarily impacting the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KNOE TV8

South Arkansas man who reported accidental shooting arrested for murder

SMACKOVER, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County deputies are investigating a murder after responding to what they say was reported as an accidental shooting. Shortly after midnight on Oct. 5, 2022, deputies responded to Lisbon Rd. after receiving a call about an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found William Daniel Moore, 34, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
UNION COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
PINE BLUFF, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy