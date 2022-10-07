Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Redshirt Sophomores Part 2
We continue our dive into the 2023 Florida State softball program, this week its part two of the redshirt players. After suffering an injury in 2021, Jahni Kerr looked to return last season. Back in the lineup in 2022, Kerr posted a .261 batting average. Her success late in the season saw her move her way up through the lineup.While at the plate she recorded 47 hits, 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, and was walked 10 times.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators review NC State loss, preview Clemson
Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis spoke with the media today to recap an emotional loss to the NC State Wolfpack last week. Looking ahead to Clemson, the Noles strive forward to finish out a tough season stretch before the following bye week. A few notes...
Tomahawk Nation
Maurice Smith and Jared Verse preview Clemson, talk improvement, injuries
Florida State Seminoles football started the 2022 season on a strong note with four straight wins, but the adversity quickly hit when players started falling with injuries and the Noles faced ranked talent. They’re now preparing to play No. 4 Clemson in hopes of winning their first game since late September.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Soccer and football lose on the road, volleyball puts away Duke
Florida State athletics had an interesting weekend filled with ups and downs. Women’s soccer fell on the road against No. 17 Notre Dame while football suffered a frustrating loss in Raleigh against No. 14 ranked NC State Wolfpack. Volleyball put away Duke and the men’s swimming team won the TYR Classic for their second straight year in a row.
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks injuries, penalties, and performance ahead of Clemson
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Monday to discuss last weekend’s loss and the upcoming matchup with Clemson at home this weekend. “For our guys and the effort they put forth into the game and the physicality — I was proud of them. We just gotta continue to eliminate some of those critical and costly mistakes that have shown up.”
Tomahawk Nation
FSU projected depth chart vs. Clemson released
Florida State Seminoles football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) faces a couplet of daunting tasks this weekend — snapping a two-game losing streak this season and a six-game losing streak to the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC). According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 4.5-point underdog to the Tigers,...
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, wrong for FSU on offense vs. NC State
Florida State Seminoles football ended the first half looking like they were on the way to a dominating victory — instead, it failed to score another point in the game. FSU loses a gut-wrenching 17-19 matchup that should have been very different. Here’s a look at how the Seminoles’...
thefamuanonline.com
Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly
Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
WCTV
Man accused of Tallahassee bookstore stabbing seeks psychological evaluation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The case of a man accused of a stabbing at the Tallahassee Books-A-Million was back in front of a judge this week. John McFarland’s attorney filed a request to have him undergo a psychological exam to determine whether he “was insane at the time of the offense.”
WCTV
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man following a stabbing early Monday morning in the 3700 block of Shoreline Drive. According to TPD, officers responded to a nearby Circle K gas station after an adult female victim arrived inside the store with stab wounds.
WCTV
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The leasing office at a Tallahassee apartment complex is now closed until further notice. That’s after a woman who worked there was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police said a tenant upset over rent waited hours outside the Blue Cascade Apartments before shooting his...
WCTV
One person injured during an assault near Jack McLean Park in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a person was injured in an incident involving a weapon near Jack McLean Park Thursday night. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Garfield Street. According to TPD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
TPD: One arrested for attempted murder in Monday morning stabbing incident
The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a male for attempted murder following a stabbing incident that occurred Monday morning.
WCTV
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road Thursday morning in Quincy. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling westbound around 9:14 a.m. while towing a tandem farm trailer. For an unknown reason, the...
WCTV
Drug trafficking charges against Gadsden County man dropped
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Cocaine trafficking charges against Michael Hatten have just been dropped, Gadsden County court records show. Hatten was arrested in July after a joint narcotics investigation by FDLE, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show both felony...
WCTV
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate that occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 9th, at the Leon County Detention Facility. During a routine cell check, a corrections officer located 45-year-old Christopher James unresponsive, in his assigned cell. Life-saving...
WCTV
Quincy Police searches for man who pointed gun at officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is searching for a man that is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer. The QPD officer attempted to stop Keith Akeem Kinder in the area of Key Street & Clark Street where he was riding an electric scooter while cutting off multiple vehicles, according to a release.
