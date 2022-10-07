Read full article on original website
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County September 24, 2022, a day after an initial call was made about the discovery.
One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216
The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
Walmart-Owned Locations Closing Overseas; Repercussions Expected in U.S.
Massmart is closing eight Game locations in South Africa, as parent Walmart looks to quietly tighten U.S. operations both inside and outside its main company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org,News24.com, TalkBusiness.net, Pymnts.com, and Google.com.
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
What We Know So Far About the Menards Black Friday Sale, Plus the Best Home Improvement Deals to Shop Today!
Menards is a home improvement brand with stores throughout much of the midwestern United States. Started back in 1958, the business is family-founded and family-owned. Based out of Wisconsin, they’re known for everyday low prices and super savings during sale season. They sell just about everything you’d hope to find at a home goods store, from tools and building materials to furniture and appliances.
To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — While preparing to march in a Saturday morning parade through this fast-growing city's westside, Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten warned her staff that the area was traditionally very conservative and they should brace for possible booing. But the crowd lining Fulton Street...
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love.
