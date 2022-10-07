ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Marvin Neal Attebery

Marvin Neal Attebery, 88, of Nebraska City (formerly of Union and Clarinda) passed away on October 8th, 2022. Marvin and his wife Helen (McClane) were married for 67 years. Marvin is survived by his wife, Helen, his children Teresa (Kevin) Champ, Michael Attebery, Mark Attebery, Jerry (Martina) Attebery, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Violet Attebery, his sisters Geraldine Attebery and Virginia Muldrew, his grandchild Jake Champ, and his great-grandchild Ezra Attebery.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Nebraska leaves Lincoln for a second consecutive weekend

RADIO NETWORK - Huskers Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, TBA, Jessica Coody) Last Game: at Rutgers (W, 14-13) Career/NU Record: 15-8 (3rd Year)/2-1 (1st Year) Last Game: at Maryland (W, 31-29) Rankings: Receiving Votes. Coach: Jeff Brohm. Career/Purdue Record: 32-31 (6th Year)/62-41 (9th Year) vs. Nebraska: 3-2 SERIES HISTORY. All-Time Series:...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska, Creighton remain unchanged in latest D-I volleyball rankings

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska and Creighton volleyball teams held strong to their positions in the AVCA Division I coaches poll on Monday. The Huskers remained at No. 3, behind unanimous No. 1 Texas and second-ranked Louisville, while Creighton stayed at No. 21. Creighton has now won six straight...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire & Rescue said there's roughly $200,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Fire officials said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th and Normal just after 11 p.m. LFR said firefighters first on scene saw heavy...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Keith Urban fan brings guitar, memories home to Nebraska

PERU – Stephanie Holmes has been attending Keith Urban concerts since 2014, with her close friend Pam, or her husband. Pam attended the first concert with her eight years ago and they devised a plan to get on stage. Stephanie reviewed Keith Urban’s “Without You” concert schedule back in...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Over $40,000 worth of tools stolen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln business reported that over $40,000 worth of tools had been taken from a trailer. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Spectrum, 5400 S 16th St., on Monday around 10:00 a.m. for a report of a belated larceny. The employee told officers that their assigned work trailer had been allegedly entered sometime over the last two to three weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown

GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

House of Hope still needed despite ARPA loss

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County House of Hope sold out of street tacos Monday in a fundraiser for a supervised, transitional house aimed at helping women get out of abusive, addictive lifestyles. Volunteer Linda Santos is asking for donations for a house where “guests” will have the responsibility...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

21-year-old arrested for Lincoln burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for a burglary after setting off the store's motion alarm. According to authorities, officers were dispatched to Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., for a reported burglary in process at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were contacted by the store owner after he had received a motion alert on his security system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Village of Waterloo under boil water advisory

WATERLOO, Neb. -- The village of Waterloo is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Waterloo officials said there was a water main break under the levee near Madison and 7th St. on Oct. 7. After unsuccessful attempts of fixing the break while the water was still live, officials decided it was best to disconnect the water services.
WATERLOO, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. Alamo Drafthouse Omaha announced overnight the theater has shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. The theater opened in Midtown Omaha in 2009. The chain's La Vista location remains open. Although the location in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kolbas claims third Class A golf title; Lincoln East wins team title

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The NSAA Class A Girls State Golf Championships wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. Nicole Kolbas from Lincoln Pius X High School finished in first place, shooting 151. The victory marks Kolbas' third straight NSAA Girls State Championship. Lincoln East High School finished as the runner-up with a 36-hole...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Forest, Aquatic, and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course is Oct. 19

SIDNEY, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fremont County office will host an Forest, Aquatic, and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
SIDNEY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gary R. Holland, 79, formerly Hamburg, IA

Gary R. Holland, age 79 of Adel, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA) passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Adel Acres Care Center in Adel, IA. Gary Roy Holland was born on May 31, 1943 in Hamburg, IA; the son of Cecil W. and Eva B. (Mattice) Holland. He attended school in Hamburg.
ADEL, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Ten shell casings found after gunshots heard in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Gunshots were reportedly heard and a victim found bullets in his wall and car in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 700 block of Peach St. on Oct. 8 around 9:40 p.m. for reported gunshots. A 38-year-old male victim told officers he was sleeping in his home when he heard multiple gunshots.
LINCOLN, NE

