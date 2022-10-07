ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
4 Hazards To Watch For On Michigan Roads This Fall

Even the best drivers need a little help. No matter how good of a driver you THINK you are, you've gotta be a little more careful this time of year. Most of us are already distracted by phones and God know's what else when we are behind the wheel. Maybe you resorted to an insurance app to drive safe and get that discount. Good play for some. You got to be careful on the road. The majority of us are in winter, especially when there's snow or ice, but fall in Michigan can make the roads a bit more hazardous.
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues

The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Michigan gas prices soar above national average

(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan

Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20

A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall

We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
