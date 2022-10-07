Read full article on original website
6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit
A new approach to tourism in Detroit hopes to capitalize on the public’s hankering for a good ghost story The post 6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week
Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit
Of the hundreds of dispensaries in Michigan, many give back to their communities through donations and labor
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
What is 'guerrilla gardening' — and why are people doing it in Detroit?
Guerrilla gardening is not encouraged, to be clear … but there’s a reason that people are doing it in neighborhoods in Detroit, and have been for some time. Here’s a look.
Detroit’s Birwood Wall, built in 1941 to racially segregate neighborhoods, gets historical marker
DETROIT – A wall built in Detroit in 1941 to racially segregate Black and white neighborhoods has received historic designation from the state of Michigan. The Birwood Wall, sometimes referred to as the Eight Mile Wall, was built by a white real estate developer in the Eight Mile and Wyoming area. It was meant to separate a newly build white subdivision, Blackstone Park, from an existing Black neighborhood nearby.
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
Detroit Eight Mile Wall, once used to segregate Blacks and whites, gets historical dedication
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Birwood Wall once separated races in Detroit. "It is really important to remember this history of discrimination in this city. It still casts its shadow today," Mayor Mike Duggan said. That wall from Eight Mile Road to Pembroke Avenue, built in 1941, was used to...
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza
DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Train Ride From Michigan to Chicago Didn’t End Well for Passengers
Have you ever been in a nightmare situation that didn't end well? That's exactly what happened when passengers boarded an Amtrak train from Michigan to Chicago. It turned into a 19 hour ride because just about everything went wrong. One of the biggest complaints was the fact that there was a power issue with the engine.
For $3.5M, Chance to Own Architectural Masterpieces with Stunning Lakefront Vistas in Bloomfield Hills
The House in Bloomfield Hills offers grand gallery-like foyer with full wall of panoramic views of the lake & tall ceilings throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 3897 Lakeland Ln, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,191 square feet of living spaces. Call Ashley Crain – The Agency Hall & Hunter – (Phone: 248-644-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bloomfield Hills.
After a cancer diagnosis, a family apple orchard owner weighs what’s next
Michigan apple orchards are jammed with fruit and customers this fall. Amid expansions and consolidations, one family-owned orchard south of Ann Arbor still does business as it has for generations. With a cancer diagnosis, and no next generation to take over, the owners think they’ve found a succession plan.
Michigan's spookiest graveyards just in time for Halloween
Michigan is home to many things: Faygo, Better Made Potato Chips, the Motor City and the iconic Coney hot dogs. The Mitten allegedly is also home to some of the spookiest graveyards. ...
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
The 1st occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The 2nd occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The 3rd occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River.
