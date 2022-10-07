Read full article on original website
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Broncbusters beat Independence 17-7 in 4th quarter surge
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Winning is all that matters in the Jayhawk Conference, and Garden City did just that Saturday against Independence. Late mistakes guided the Broncbusters to a 17-7 victory over the Pirates Saturday night at Broncbuster Stadium. Ty Perry threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Garden City won its third game in a row. Minnick’s team improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City High School Coaches Show 10/10
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – It was another great night on the Garden City Coaches show as we got a chance to catch up with three sports from Buffalo Athletics. First up it was the Garden City volleyball team as we got a chance to talk to senior, defensive...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City man arrested after driving into a house
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On October 8, 2022, at around 12:50 A.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Nissan Versa at the intersection of Main and Mary Streets. The vehicle failed to stop and continued westbound on Mary Street...
westernkansasnews.com
Senior food box program to begin in Grant County
ULYSSES, KS, 10/11/2022 – The Kansas Food Bank and Grant County Health Department in Ulysses are introducing a USDA program to help provide monthly food boxes to low income seniors. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be available in Grant County to persons age 60 and above who qualify by meeting income requirements. Distribution will start in November.
Comments / 0