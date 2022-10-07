Read full article on original website
William V. Nickonovitz, “Bill” age 87
William V. Nickonovitz, “Bill”, passed away October 10, 2022, at age 87. Born in New York, Bill moved to Georgia after high school to attend Georgia Southern College where he met his wife, Ann, and later served in the army at Fort Benning. After a career as a mechanical drafting engineer, Bill returned to college and retired from Grady County Schools having taught at both South Side and East Side Schools. He was an avid cyclist, riding regularly with friends into his early 80’s, and enjoyed fishing any time he could get away.
Ann Hubbuch Matthews, age 78, of Cornelia
Ann Hubbuch Matthews, age 78, of Cornelia, passed away on October 6th, 2022. Ann Matthews was born in 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama. Raised with her sister, Martha, in Florence, Alabama, Ann later obtained an English degree from The University of Alabama before spending some time in Washington, D.C. The greater part of Ann’s career was spent as secretary for C&S Bank in Atlanta. There she lived with her husband, David Matthews, and they raised their son, Benjamin. In 1996 Ann moved with her family to Cornelia, GA.
Ann Dean Perkins, Age 100
Mrs. Ann Dean Perkins had a wonderful 100 years of life. She was born April 20, 1922 in Boaz, Alabama. to Ellen and Tom Dean. She died on October 9, 2022 at her home in Cleveland, Georgia. She was an avid. gardener, seamstress, cook, trout fisherman and world traveler. She...
Robert Smith, age 69, of Dawsonville
Robert Smith, age 69, of Dawsonville, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.
Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner Selected For Leadership Georgia
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Mayor Josh Turner has been selected to be a part of the prestigious Leadership Georgia class. Leadership Georgia stands apart as one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership-training programs for young business, civic, and community leaders with the desire and potential to work together for a better Georgia.
Barbara Ann Hollingsworth, age 78, of Cleveland
Barbara Ann Hollingsworth, age 78, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Mrs. Hollingsworth was born in Hall County to the late Clyde and Blanche Kemp Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Madge Lancaster. Mrs. Hollingsworth was a homemaker and a member of Cleveland Worship Center.
Ninth District Opportunity Announces Heating And Water Assistance
(Gainesville)- Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. has announced they will again offer Home Heating and Water Help for the Elderly and Medically Homebound in north Georgia. Brenda Dalin, NDO Program Director, said in a news release that households in which every member is age 65 and older -OR- is medically homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their heating and water bills beginning November first. The One-time payments will be made by check issued to the home heating suppliers up to $500 and up to $300 to the home water suppliers.
White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center
(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
Abnormally Dry Conditions Reported In White County
(Cleveland)-It’s been 14 days since rainfall has been recorded in White County. Local News Radio Weather Reporter, Bill Kinsland said the last recorded rainfall was on September 26th. Bill also advises that according to the National Drought Mitigation Center (NDMC), White County is back in a drought again with our drought level rated at “D-ZERO”, “Abnormally Dry”, the lowest drought level rating.
