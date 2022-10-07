Julia Roberts Reveals the Secret Behind Her 'Dream Come True' Marriage to Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder prefer to keep a low-profile when it comes to their Hollywood marriage. However, now that the 54-year-old actress is promoting her latest film, Ticket to Paradise , fans are getting an inside look at what makes their 20-year union so strong.

Calling her marriage and family, which includes twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 15, her “dream come true,” Roberts is sharing with Janey Pauley on this weekend’s episode of CBS Sunday Morning , via People , why her off-screen life is so valuable to her compared to her Hollywood career. “The life that I’ve built with my husband,” she explained. “ The life that we’ve built with our children . And that’s the best stuff. … The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them.”

She spent 62 days away from Moder and the kids while filming Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney in Australia, so she took a very old-fashioned approach to staying connected. She wrote her husband a love letter for every day she was on the other side of the world — it’s something they’ve “always done” in their relationship. It’s also something she hopes to share with Hazel one day, too. “I have the first letter he ever wrote me. … And one day, I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s, that’s what you’re looking for,’ ” Roberts added.

That’s how Roberts and Moder have kept that romantic spark alive — like a scene ripped right out of The Notebook — and she hopes that it’s a tradition she can pass on to her kids. A love letter via snail mail is much more welcome than any credit card bill in the mailbox — and that’s something we can all agree upon.

