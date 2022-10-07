Read full article on original website
Related
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Traffic Collision, 2 Suspects Trapped
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Two suspects were trapped in a vehicle after a traffic collision that ended a pursuit on Monday, Oct. 10, in the city of Rosemead. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies were in pursuit of a stolen SUV that began in Temple City and ended in a traffic collision at North Del Mar and East Garvey avenues.
Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood
Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theavtimes.com
Two males and suspect stabbed in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man, his son, and a crime suspect were treated for wounds suffered in a stabbing attack Sunday night in Palmdale, authorities. The stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash near Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two...
Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona
A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
Man shot to death at Lancaster motel
A man was fatally wounded early this morning in a shooting at a Lancaster motel. The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two found in alleged stolen vehicle; one wanted in LA County
Two arrests were made after stolen vehicle alert led to a traffic stop in Niles Monday morning.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Woman dies after jumping from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
UPDATE 10/11 — On Tuesday morning sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez provided VVNG with an update and said the 46-year-old female jumped from the bridge and was later pronounced deceased. The female had jumped prior to deputies arriving on scene. HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was rushed to...
KTLA.com
Driver crashes into tree in Chatsworth, 1 person taken to hospital
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a motorist who crashed into a tree in Chatsworth early Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Valley Circle Boulevard. According to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange, the initial call, which came in shortly after...
2urbangirls.com
Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
Authorities search for murder suspect from Lancaster accused of killing man in Santa Barbara County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect from Lancaster accused of killing a man in Santa Ynez over the weekend.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
247headline.com
Man Arrested for DUI While Out on Bail for Killing Adelanto Mother in 2021 DUI Crash
ADELANTO, Ca. – A man who killed an Adelanto mother and badly injured her son and husband while driving under the influence last year was rearrested for DUI on Thursday. Ysidro Pinon, 22, of Adelanto, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Thursday morning, authorities said. Pinon was out on bail for the intoxicated killing of April Lyon, 41, of Adelanto in a traffic collision just before 6:00 p.m. on September 18, 2021, near Adelanto Road and Air Expressway in Adelanto. Pinon was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the combined influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury for the fatal 2021 traffic collision. He was released after posting $250,000 bail.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
2 arrested for allegedly distributing medicine without a license
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials today announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification.
Comments / 0