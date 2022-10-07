ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Shine My Crown

Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood

Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Two males and suspect stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man, his son, and a crime suspect were treated for wounds suffered in a stabbing attack Sunday night in Palmdale, authorities. The stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
KTLA.com

Driver crashes into tree in Chatsworth, 1 person taken to hospital

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a motorist who crashed into a tree in Chatsworth early Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Valley Circle Boulevard. According to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange, the initial call, which came in shortly after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon

One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
247headline.com

Man Arrested for DUI While Out on Bail for Killing Adelanto Mother in 2021 DUI Crash

ADELANTO, Ca. – A man who killed an Adelanto mother and badly injured her son and husband while driving under the influence last year was rearrested for DUI on Thursday. Ysidro Pinon, 22, of Adelanto, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Thursday morning, authorities said. Pinon was out on bail for the intoxicated killing of April Lyon, 41, of Adelanto in a traffic collision just before 6:00 p.m. on September 18, 2021, near Adelanto Road and Air Expressway in Adelanto. Pinon was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the combined influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury for the fatal 2021 traffic collision. He was released after posting $250,000 bail.
ADELANTO, CA

