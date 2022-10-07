Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Huntington Hospital President’s Circle Gathering Honors Donors
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Huntington Hospital President/CEO Dr. Lori Morgan recently welcomed 120 members of the President’s Circle for an evening of appreciation at the President’s Cocktail Reception at a private club in Pasadena. The President’s Circle is a group...
outlooknewspapers.com
Aquatics Center Goes for Record-Breaking Water Aerobics Class
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center will hold its first-ever “Pool Together Fest” at the aquatics center in Brookside Park from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will include a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest aqua-aerobics class with a live DJ set from DJ Lady C. The festivities will kick off the annual campaign “Let’s Pool Together,” and feature a Pumpkin Splash Patch sponsored by Trader Joe’s, Kid Zone, RBAC competitive team activities, photo and information booths, and for adults, a beer and wine garden.
outlooknewspapers.com
GUSD Opens Wellness Program to Secondary Students
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The final piece of the Sound Body Sound Mind program was officially opened at Glendale Unified School District this week, capping off an approximately two-year effort to bring the fitness and wellness initiative to the district’s secondary schools.
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pride Joy Drowns Out Protests
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank’s first-ever Family Pride in the Park event brought hundreds out to Magnolia Park last Friday night, Sept. 30. Event organizers assembled local performers and artists, food trucks, games, vendors and LGBTQ+ resources to the UME Credit Union parking lot where festivities were held.
outlooknewspapers.com
School Board Hopefuls Discuss Curriculum, Mental Health, Bond Funds
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The four candidates vying for two upcoming open seats on the La Cañada Unified School District Governing Board gathered Monday to discuss issues that are on the minds of community members. Incumbents Dan Jeffries and Joe...
outlooknewspapers.com
City OKs Pickwick Lawsuit Settlement
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The city of Burbank approved a settlement agreement for the Pickwick housing lawsuit on Tuesday. The arrangement represents an alignment between the developer of the townhome project, the city and the surrounding Rancho Equestrian neighborhood after months of litigation.
outlooknewspapers.com
Historian Recounts Local Racial Segregation Practices
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Frank D. Lanterman, grandson of one of La Cañada Flintridge’s founding fathers, Jacob Lanterman, was a man of many storied pursuits. He was an accomplished organist, real estate developer and a California State Assemblyman for...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Sees Dramatic Water Savings During Shutoff
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Between Glendale Water and Power’s customers and the city’s own operations, the Jewel City saved nearly 80 million gallons of water from the state’s emergency supplies during the recent shutoff of access to the Colorado River to facilitate a pipeline repair.
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Is Better Than This
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. I usually don’t respond to letters to the editor, but the letter of Sept. 29 from Marcus Johansson was so extreme and insulting to La Cañada residents I felt a need to write something. Marcus...
outlooknewspapers.com
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Money, a pair of checkbooks and a credit card were reported stolen from a home in the 3000 block of Community Avenue in La Crescenta that was burglarized after an intruder pried open a back sliding glass door and another interior door sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The intruder also accessed the home’s fuse box and shut off the power.
