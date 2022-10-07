Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE -- despite ad claiming otherwise

isn't it ironic that these demorats that want to defund the police and abolish ICE move into a nice safe gated community out of the district they represent as soon as that funny money starts rolling in.
it's amazing that a single a.erican believe in either abolished police or open borders best of all letting the entire worl participate in our elections through no voter id requirements. As a bad actor, I would take advantage of the Mexican border, infiltrate then sway the entire system as needed. Americans are stupid or really want to live like one of Cina,Russia or North Korea. The Dem aren't after socialism is just a step toward Communism. if you vote this kind of person into office you will die either at the hands of a crook in the streets or the one holding office. Abortion and gender rights are not what's important, these are the trinkets the use to keep you opposed to THEIR opposition.
That's probably the biggest problem. If the community stood up and didn't allow the things happening in our communities, we wouldn't have the crime we have. We don't police our own anymore. We look the other way.
Related
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes estranged wife reacts to secret recording
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
In Ron Johnson Debate, Mandela Barnes Destroys GOP’s Fearmongering Narrative On Crime
“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sen. Ron Johnson Makes The Most Right-Wing Slip Of The Tongue Ever
Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 23