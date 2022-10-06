ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services

Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
HARTFORD, CT
cbia.com

How Can Manufacturing Solve the Labor Crisis? Think Differently.

The manufacturing workforce today is different than the workforce of just a few years ago. And if manufacturers want to attract and retain employees, they must adapt. That was the resounding message from a panel of manufacturing leaders speaking at the Oct. 6 Connecticut Workforce Summit, hosted by CBIA, affiliates ReadyCT and CONNSTEP, and Social Venture Partners Connecticut, and sponsored by General Dynamics Electric Boat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons

President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic

Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Flight from Bradley to Ireland resumes

(WTNH) – A popular non-stop flight from Bradley to Ireland is making a comeback!. Irish carrier Aer Lingus will resume its flight from Bradley to Dublin, Ireland in March. The flights will run daily through October, offering connecting flights to 28 European airports. Aer Lingus says the flight will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
NORWICH, CT

