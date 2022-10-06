Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
cbia.com
How Can Manufacturing Solve the Labor Crisis? Think Differently.
The manufacturing workforce today is different than the workforce of just a few years ago. And if manufacturers want to attract and retain employees, they must adapt. That was the resounding message from a panel of manufacturing leaders speaking at the Oct. 6 Connecticut Workforce Summit, hosted by CBIA, affiliates ReadyCT and CONNSTEP, and Social Venture Partners Connecticut, and sponsored by General Dynamics Electric Boat.
Tips for navigating Connecticut's changing housing market
The housing market in Connecticut is changing once again.
mainepublic.org
Independent oversight agency, not to lawmakers, granted access to Maine child death records
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services says it's delivering the final case files today of four children who died last year to a state independent oversight agency - but not to a committee of lawmakers. In September, lawmakers on the Government Oversight Committee directed DHHS to provide the case...
milfordmirror.com
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons
President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic
Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
NewsTimes
In Connecticut, young voters have rosier outlook on economy, crime — but will they turn out to vote?
Young voters in Connecticut have a somewhat rosier outlook on the state and their own finances headed into this fall’s elections, according to a recent survey which showed that Gov. Ned Lamont enjoys his strongest support among voters under age 40. Nearly one-quarter of younger voters surveyed in a...
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Connecticut NAACP launches program to help those formerly incarcerated
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut chapter of the NAACP is on a mission here in Connecticut with its One Million Jobs Campaign. "What we're trying to do is create real opportunities, meaning the NAACP, for individuals to get up, get on track, and get back engaged and getting their lives back on track," said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP President.
Connecticut's homeless population increases
Following eight consecutive years of declines, the latest numbers show that Connecticut’s population increased from the period of 2021 to 2022
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Flight from Bradley to Ireland resumes
(WTNH) – A popular non-stop flight from Bradley to Ireland is making a comeback!. Irish carrier Aer Lingus will resume its flight from Bradley to Dublin, Ireland in March. The flights will run daily through October, offering connecting flights to 28 European airports. Aer Lingus says the flight will...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 9, 2022 edition
Eleanor A. Geiger, estate, and Christopher Romano, representative, to Hector A. Engleton Mendez, 55 Lawnwood St., $250,000. James B. Burgos and Lizsandra M. Burgos to Allison Ulasewich, 30 Washington Ave., $290,000.
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Register Citizen
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
NewsTimes
Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
Eyewitness News
Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
