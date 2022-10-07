End All Violence event is Saturday

A memorial lap around the track at Northeastern High School and a memorial service for those killed in gun violence and domestic violence will highlight the End All Violence event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will begin with a lap around the track in the athletic stadium at Northeastern High School, led by family members of those who have been killed in gun and domestic violence.

Following the memorial lap a memorial service will be held, according to Vanessa Spellman, who heads the local organization Mothers Against Gun Violence.

Minister Sandra White is expected to address the gathering, as is a speaker from River City YouthBuild.

A woman from Charlotte who will have gun safety locks for free distribution is also scheduled to attend, and the Elizabeth City Police Department is also expected to be on hand with gun safety locks.

A woman who leads a Virginia-based organization of survivors of gun violence is also slated to speak.

A fire truck will be at the site and there are various children's games and other children's activities planned. A number of vendors will be on site and free COVID-19 testing will be available.