ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

End All Violence event is Saturday

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

A memorial lap around the track at Northeastern High School and a memorial service for those killed in gun violence and domestic violence will highlight the End All Violence event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will begin with a lap around the track in the athletic stadium at Northeastern High School, led by family members of those who have been killed in gun and domestic violence.

Following the memorial lap a memorial service will be held, according to Vanessa Spellman, who heads the local organization Mothers Against Gun Violence.

Minister Sandra White is expected to address the gathering, as is a speaker from River City YouthBuild.

A woman from Charlotte who will have gun safety locks for free distribution is also scheduled to attend, and the Elizabeth City Police Department is also expected to be on hand with gun safety locks.

A woman who leads a Virginia-based organization of survivors of gun violence is also slated to speak.

A fire truck will be at the site and there are various children's games and other children's activities planned. A number of vendors will be on site and free COVID-19 testing will be available.

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk back in 2022

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem" is the theme of Elizabeth City's 2022 Historic Ghost Walk. The tour takes people through the town, which was officially incorporated in the 1790s, and hones in on its spooky stories and legends. It's an annual event, but the tour was...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mildred Moore Gurganus of Elizabeth City, October 9

Mildred Moore Gurganus, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Martin County, NC on September 4, 1922 to the late Samuel Joseph Moore and Mary Coltrain Moore, she was the widow of John Edward Gurganus. She worked for sixteen years for Carolina Telephone Company until her retirement.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The death of a dog, and two different narratives

Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
KITTY HAWK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
13News Now

Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare Sheriff ramps up fight against human trafficking

County gets $400K grant for regional trafficking task force. Jaclyn Kiene holds a position that the Dare County Sheriff’s Office just created in March of this year. She’s an investigator dedicated to addressing the growing problem of human trafficking in the county. In that role, Kiene — who...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Suffolk teen found

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra White
13News Now

2 men shot in Hampton, 1 with life-threatening wounds

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were hurt in a shooting on Glendale Road in Hampton early Monday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the Wythe section of the city, across the road from AWE Bassette Elementary School. HPD said a 54-year-old man was outside a home...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#City Police#Violent Crime#Northeastern High School
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Randy Bowman, Sr. (Hampton City Council)

Randy Bowman, Sr. is a candidate for Hampton City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

NPD investigates shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning, the department said. The department said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue after 4:30 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NPD. No further information was released,...
NORFOLK, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy