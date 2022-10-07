ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. COVID update: State, Lehigh Valley dip below high transmission threshold

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 12,431 additional coronavirus cases this week, compared with 15,205 reported last week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,776 cases per day, down 18.2% from a week ago, and down 31.9% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 3.27 million infections statewide.

The tally of additional infections is at its lowest rate since the end of June, causing the population-adjusted rates for both the state and the Lehigh Valley to slide under the 100 weekly cases per 100,000 residents metric that defines a high transmission rate.

The nationwide rate also slid back into the “substantial” transmission rate for the first time since April. As of Oct. 5, it stands at 92.1 cases per week per 100,000 U.S. residents.

When combined with the other measures used in the COVID Community Level tool, the state’s 67 counties show more uneven progress. Last week, four counties were deemed to be highly impacted by COVID, while seven counties are in that category this week, containing about 2% of Pennsylvania’s population.

Twenty-seven counties — with 52% of the state’s population, and including almost all of The Morning Call’s coverage area — are in the medium classification. The remaining 33 counties with about 46% of the population are considered to be minimally impacted by COVID this week. Berks County is the only regional county in the low category.

Deaths

There were 75 additional deaths reported so far over the past week, compared with 108 last week, and 105 two weeks ago. Pennsylvania has recorded 47,323 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 9.11 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 71.2% of the population. An additional 2.16 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 25.11 million shots have been put into the arms of 11.28 million people, or 88.1% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 491,991 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 72.9% of the local population. In total, 573,990 locals have received 1,277,298 shots in the arm, accounting for 85.1% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 3,201 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 1,368 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is down 57.6% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 34.5% over the last 30 days.

New data from the state Health Dept. show that the newest bivalent booster shot — designed to be effective against the original coronavirus strain as well as the BA.5 omicron variant — has been administered to almost 500,000 Pennsylvanians, or about 6.5% of those who are fully vaccinated. That number excludes Philadelphia, which is a separate reporting jurisdiction for vaccinations, and has not started reporting on the new booster.

The Lehigh Valley lags the state in uptake of the new booster, with only 4.5% of those fully vaccinated who have gotten the bivalent booster. A total of 21,368 Valley residents have gotten the most recent booster.

Hospitalizations

There were 1,165 people hospitalized according to the latest report, with 123 in intensive care, and 56 on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have held steady over the last week, and are down 2.2% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 47 COVID-19 patients, including eight in intensive care, and four on ventilators. Local hospitalizations increased 4% over the last week, and are up 26.8% in the last 30 days.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 599 additional case reports, with 322 in Lehigh County, 277 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 195,563.

Deaths: Six new deaths (three in Lehigh County, and three in Northampton County. That brings the total to 2,466 (1,300 in Lehigh, and 1,166 in Northampton).

