The Boxelder Bugs Shouldn’t Be as Bad as They Were Last Fall in Minnesota
Fall is in the air, and bugs are starting to find places to hunker down fo the winter. These past warm sunny days you may have noticed some boxelder bugs congregating on the sides of your home. I know I have. The cool weather draws them from the places where...
Central Minnesota Lends a “Tip” or Two on Giving Generously.
Ever experienced this before? You’re out to eat or having a couple drinks after work and the bill comes and your significant other hands you the bill and says “here dear you figure out the tip”. That has happened more times than I count to me and ever since the pandemic changed how we live, I’ve been wondering am I tipping the right percentage.
500-Pound Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Brutally Mauls Young Bear In Effort To Mate With Its Mother
You’re walking through the woods, and accidentally walk up on a massive 500-pound male grizzly mauling a much younger grizzly, with the mother looking on. What you gonna do?. Graphic video footage has surfaced of this exact scenario at Yellowstone National Park. It is pretty tough to watch, considering...
Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
LOOK: Extremely Rare ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Black bear sightings are not uncommon in the United States. However, “spirit bear” sightings—black bears that bear white or blonde coats—are much less common. That fact makes a recent recorded sighting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that much more remarkable. See a photo of the mystical bruin below.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics
Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
Wyoming Bowhunters Watch 2 Massive Bull Elk Fight To The Death Right In Front Of Them
There are plenty of reasons why you should never get near a bull elk at any point during the year…. And this time of year especially. Bull elk are currently in the rut, and as they look for a mate, they become way more ornery and aggressive than usual, causing them to be highly dangerous to humans.
Grizzly Bear Easily Flips Over 1,500-Lb. Bison While Vultures Look On In Jealousy
If you ever wondered just how strong a grizzly bear is, look no further. To put things into perspective, the average weight of a male American bison ranges from 1,000 to 2,200 pounds, with females averaging around 790 to 1,200 pounds. Although they’re massive in size, they typically feed strictly...
Louisiana Man Catches Insanely Rare Black Colored Longnose Gar On The French Broad River
One of these things does not look like the others. Longnose gar are typically known to have an olive color with a pale looking belly, and typically range from 2.5 to four feet in size. That’s what Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana was expecting, when he went on a fishing...
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo
A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam
Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
Mountain Lion Has Time Of Its Life Playing With Tree Swing In Colorado
For those of us that either know about, or had run-ins with mountain lions in the past, there’s one thing for certain about the creatures…. They are not to play around with. Ferocious predators, these big cats use stealth, strength and speed, to take down prey in a flash,...
Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage
Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Hunter's Moon illuminates weekend sky around the world
The first full moon of astronomical autumn rose over the weekend, shining so bright that it cast shadows after nightfall. The autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 marked the changing of the seasons around the globe, and over the weekend, the Hunter's Moon illuminated the night sky as the first full moon of astronomical fall.
WATCH: Hikers Unknowingly Walk Within Feet of Wild Wolf Pack in Yellowstone National Park
When one thinks of a pack of wild wolves the vision that often comes to mind is a pack of vicious predators. However, as one shocking video proves, these wild animals aren’t always out for a hunt. And, two oblivious hikers should be very thankful for this!. Shocking Video...
