Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics

Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Astronomy
Science
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mountain lion hunts coyote in eerie footage captured by trail-cam

Nighttime footage captured recently via trail-cam shows a mountain lion pursuing a coyote into total darkness on a Southern California trail – and audio hints at a successful hunt. The eerie scene appeared on a motion-sensor camera maintained by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. The footage begins with...
ANIMALS
Watch A Mule Deer Stare Down & Fight Off A Mountain Lion In Wild Vintage Footage

Score one for the mule deer. California is home to an almost countless number of creatures, but perhaps none cooler than the mountain lion. While their territory runs almost the entirety of the Americas (From southern Alaska to the southernmost part of Chile), California is home to one of the biggest populations in the United States, with an estimate of 4,000 to 6,000 in the wild, according to the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hunter's Moon illuminates weekend sky around the world

The first full moon of astronomical autumn rose over the weekend, shining so bright that it cast shadows after nightfall. The autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 marked the changing of the seasons around the globe, and over the weekend, the Hunter's Moon illuminated the night sky as the first full moon of astronomical fall.
ASTRONOMY
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

