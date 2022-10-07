Read full article on original website
St. Joseph High School offers clubs as way to engage students, ignite passions
A new club at St. Joseph High School in Harrison is seeking to give female students an emboldened voice. Empowering Women was spearheaded by junior Jennifer Phan, who said students can only benefit through the open dialogue created by the new club. “We thought it was something we needed,” said...
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
Geneva High School Athletic Trainer Saves Student After Homecoming Collapse
A suburban high school senior says she's lucky to be alive and is crediting an athletic trainer with saving her life after a scary situation at a homecoming dance. The dance at Geneva High School Sept. 24 turned into a chaotic scene when Bridget Archbold collapsed on the dance floor.
Tulsa Public School announces new safety practices for athletic events
Following the shooting death of a student at a McLain High School football game last week there are new safety measures and a reinforcement of existing measure.
742 Talks Homeless Students
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Officials estimate there are 361 homeless students in the St. Cloud Area School District, compared to 241 at this time last year. That’s the disturbing takeaway from a presentation at Wednesday’s school board meeting. The law that governs homeless students and their needs...
SCSU To Study Employment For The Disabled
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University will work to remove barriers for disabled employees thanks to a new grant. Dr. Marcy Young Illies, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at SCSU, and Dr. Brian Valentini, Assistant Professor in the SCSU Department of Special Education, have partnered with Rise, a Minnesota non-profit, to improve employment outcomes for people with disabilities.
Royalty takes the field during ACHS Homecoming
WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their 2022 Homecoming ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29 during halftime at the Ashe vs. Alexander Central Game. This year, a new queen was crowned, passed on by 2021 Homecoming Queen Zada Little to senior Jezik Martin. Martin was escorted by Cadet Captain Isaac Pennington. She is currently a senior at ACHS and is the daughter of Trina and Chris Martin of Jefferson. Martin enjoys playing sports, being with friends and family, traveling and spending time outdoors. In...
Are High School Sports Worth the Cost?
In many high schools, sports are an integral part of life, sometimes even prioritized above academics. Like every aspect of education, there is a cost to the services that schools provide. In this article, I’ll specifically examine my hometown, Wolcott, CT, and see how its football budget in terms of coaches’ salaries compares to the amount paid for other services to students. What I have found is that while high school sports, including football, certainly have benefits, these benefits can in no way justify the disproportionate amount of money given to them.
