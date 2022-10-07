ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Kohl’s Stores In The Quad Cities Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving 2022

One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic is that many big-box stores, chains, and franchised businesses have done the right thing and have been closing their doors on two of the biggest holidays celebrated in America (Thanksgiving and Christmas) to let employees celebrate those holidays with their families. This week, Kohl's announced really early this year that it will once again be closed on turkey day and that's cool with us.
ECONOMY
B100

Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC

We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Announcing Pandemic Food Assistance Programs

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s getting some more federal dollars to help feed low-income families with children. Iowa families may be eligible for two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food programs. Families with children under age six, who received benefits during the summer may qualify for 391-dollars per month, which will be applied to the family’s SNAP EBT card before October 20th. The second program is for families of older school aged children, it’s anticipated those benefits will be issued by the end of November.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
B100

You Need About $1 Million To Retire Comfortably In Iowa

At this point retiring anywhere isn't cheap. In fact, Iowa is the 17th cheapest state to retire in even with a price tag close to $1 million. At least you're not in Hawaii... sure they have a lot of beauty, but you'd need about $ 2 million to retire there comfortably.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Townsquare Media#Kwqc S Project Bundle#The Salvation Army#Hats Gloves Scarves#Wallethub
Q985

Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter

That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday

There’s potential that Central Illinois could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a couple of waves of thunderstorms are expected to track across Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe,...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl

For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KCRG.com

Another nice one Monday, changes to follow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of very nice weather is expected to kick off the work week, before some significant changes kick in. Lows tonight dip into the upper 30s and low 40s, with highs on Monday very similar to Sunday in the 70s. Sunshine will be similarly abundant, too, with a slight breeze in the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
B100

The Ultimate Bucket List Of 100 Best Things To Do In The Quad Cities

The Quad Cities is not a bad place to live. In fact, some might call it a great place to live. It's all about perspective. And for one local reporter who has been here since 1995, he'd not only call it a great place to live, but he'd give 100 things you need to do in the Quad Cities before you die.
TRAVEL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
IOWA STATE
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy