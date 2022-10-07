The sexiest bowl games are off the board, no question. But, be real. Was Arkansas ever really – we mean, really – headed to the College Football Playoff? No. Was a Big Four consolation prize possible? Sure, barely. Arkansas was always playing for a bowl similar to the one they received last year, barring a miracle of epic proportions. Such a bowl can still come, too, though it would take a heck of a run in the second-half of the schedule. A 5-1 kind of run, even. As for now, the Razorbacks’ predicted bowl spot isn’t still half-bad. Definitely not as bad as...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 26 MINUTES AGO