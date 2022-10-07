Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ bowl projection hasn’t dropped as much as you think
The sexiest bowl games are off the board, no question. But, be real. Was Arkansas ever really – we mean, really – headed to the College Football Playoff? No. Was a Big Four consolation prize possible? Sure, barely. Arkansas was always playing for a bowl similar to the one they received last year, barring a miracle of epic proportions. Such a bowl can still come, too, though it would take a heck of a run in the second-half of the schedule. A 5-1 kind of run, even. As for now, the Razorbacks’ predicted bowl spot isn’t still half-bad. Definitely not as bad as...
Chiefs open as home underdogs to Bills in Week 6
For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs have opened as underdogs in their home stadium. According to Tipico Sportsbook, Kansas City (4-1) are 2.5-point underdogs to Buffalo next Sunday (4-1). The over/under point total is set at 54.5 points scored. The money line is now +177 for the Chiefs, giving K.C. a 36.1% implied win probability. Keep in mind this Kansas City team is now 2-3 against the spread this season and they’re also 3-2 on the over/under point total.
