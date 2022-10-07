ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Orion, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: James leads Marlinga in key Macomb County congressional race

Republican John James is leading against Democrat Carl Marlinga in a key Macomb County race for the state’s 10th congressional district, according to a new survey. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
lakeorionreview.com

Elaine Kage, 80, of Lake Orion

Elaine Marie Kage passed away in her home on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the age of 80 after courageously battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Elaine was born on March 14,1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Frank and Pauline Kopecek. She graduated from Royal Oak High School in 1960. On Aug....
thelivingstonpost.com

Thank you, Livingston GOP, for getting involved in our non-partisan school board elections

Livingston County’s hottest elections are for school board. We’ve got slates of candidates trying to outdo each other in races that answer the question: WTF? This election has everything: stealthy candidates; culture warriors; crazy family drama; wannabe library censors; and O-My-Mommas — it’s the thing when moms scream so loud you can’t make out the words, but you know they’re spouting a heaping pile of scary sass.
The Oakland Press

Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties

Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers

HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic. Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break. Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating

ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
luxury-houses.net

For $3.5M, Chance to Own Architectural Masterpieces with Stunning Lakefront Vistas in Bloomfield Hills

The House in Bloomfield Hills offers grand gallery-like foyer with full wall of panoramic views of the lake & tall ceilings throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 3897 Lakeland Ln, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,191 square feet of living spaces. Call Ashley Crain – The Agency Hall & Hunter – (Phone: 248-644-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bloomfield Hills.
whmi.com

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
