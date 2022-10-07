Read full article on original website
985theriver.com
Local universities discuss ongoing projects as part of $500 million initiative
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Population growth, workforce growth and quality of life projects. Those were the themes in the Vigo County Historical Society on Tuesday, as local higher education leaders met with state officials to discuss ongoing projects as a part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI program.
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, the shooting happened at 601 W Central Avenue in Brazil. He said the Brazil Police Department is handling the case, and ISP is assisting with...
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a...
Vigo County Board of Elections votes against changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections voted against making changes to the ballot for the upcoming election at an emergency meeting hosted Sunday morning. The meeting was announced in response to concerns found during routine testing on Monday, October 3rd. It was discovered that several...
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
