Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
Emory Man Arrested On Controlled Substance Charge
An Emory man caught deputies’ attention by failing to dim his headlights as he approached them on Hillcrest Drive, but the controlled substance in his pocket resulted in his arrest, according to arrest reports. While talking to the man he stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
Many Police Recover Stolen Goods
Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
4 car burglaries reported in single day in Smith County, officials say to take precautions
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — People in one Smith County neighborhood say car burglars are keeping them awake at night. The rash of burglaries happened on Oct. 4, and it has residents concerned as we head into the holiday season. People in the Flint neighborhood near County Road 148 FM 2493 say they are frustrated […]
KBTX.com
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September. As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
84-year-old man killed in Jacksonville crash identified by police
UPDATE: The 84-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Jacksonville was identified on Tuesday. Vito Barruzza was driving the Nissan and was pronounced on the scene, said police. Micah McSwain, 25 of Gladewater was driving the pickup truck. JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police said they responded to the scene of a crash […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longview Police: Victim dies after being assaulted
UPDATE: The Longview victim who was assaulted at a residence died due to their injuries from this incident, said police on Tuesday. Detectives are still looking into this case. If people have any information, they should call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online […]
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Oct. 3-9, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 3-9, 2022, included:. Anden Watson, 18 years of age, of Winnsboro was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, a Wood County Precinct 4 Warrant for Terroristic Threat. Matthew Perron, 51 years...
East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that they and Kilgore Police Department arrested Luis Sanchez of Henderson on Friday, after he was found to be in possession of a $10,000 stolen Kubota lawnmower. “The Complainant, in this case, had his livelihood taken due to a crucial part of his business being […]
ktoy1047.com
Henderson, Texas, man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen lawnmower
The owner of the mower had reported it stolen on October 1, along with a 16-foot trailer and other lawn equipment. A Toyota Tacoma was seen on video in the area the morning of the theft, which police believe was also stolen. Police were contacted again when the owner of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Athens man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2021 high-speed chase
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday for evading with a vehicle, according to the Smith County DA’s Office. Philip Young, 43, was arrested in March 2021 after a Texas Parks and Wildlife officer said he observed him at the State Park Exxon and Young appeared […]
KLTV
Camp County Jail out of compliance after September inspection
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Camp County Jail was not up to state standards during its inspection in September. A letter to Judge A.J. Mason and Sheriff John Cortelyou from the Texas Commission of Jail Standards inspector notified them of the issues with the jail that must be corrected.
KLTV
Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police report an 84-year-old man was killed in a crash when a towed trailer swung into oncoming traffic. Monday at 10:13 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire crews responded to the crash at the 2300 block of East Rusk Street in Jacksonville. Investigators report a 2013...
Longview Police investigate assault leaving 1 person with life-threatening injuries
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Police officers responded to a call of an assaulted victim on Oct.10 around 5:15 a.m. at the 100 block of Baxley Lane. According to Longview PD, the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are...
84-year-old man killed in wreck involving truck towing trailer in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An elderly man was killed Monday morning after a wreck involving a truck towing a trailer in Jacksonville. A 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling east bound on East Rusk Street in Jacksonville just after 10 a.m. while towing a trailer, which started to sway and eventually became uncontrollable, police said.
Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness
Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 7 – Oct. 10
Deputies charged Hibby Marie Carnes, 41, of Athens, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Carnes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $200,000. Deputies charged Keith Alan Cubbit,...
Comments / 0