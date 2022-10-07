ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Emory Man Arrested On Controlled Substance Charge

An Emory man caught deputies’ attention by failing to dim his headlights as he approached them on Hillcrest Drive, but the controlled substance in his pocket resulted in his arrest, according to arrest reports. While talking to the man he stopped at 1:26 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 9, 2022,...
EMORY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Athens, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Many Police Recover Stolen Goods

Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September. As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Police#Dwi
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police: Victim dies after being assaulted

UPDATE: The Longview victim who was assaulted at a residence died due to their injuries from this incident, said police on Tuesday. Detectives are still looking into this case. If people have any information, they should call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Oct. 3-9, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 3-9, 2022, included:. Anden Watson, 18 years of age, of Winnsboro was arrested on Oct. 6, 2022, a Wood County Precinct 4 Warrant for Terroristic Threat. Matthew Perron, 51 years...
WINNSBORO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Camp County Jail out of compliance after September inspection

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Camp County Jail was not up to state standards during its inspection in September. A letter to Judge A.J. Mason and Sheriff John Cortelyou from the Texas Commission of Jail Standards inspector notified them of the issues with the jail that must be corrected.
CAMP COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Jacksonville man killed in crash with towed trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police report an 84-year-old man was killed in a crash when a towed trailer swung into oncoming traffic. Monday at 10:13 a.m. Jacksonville police and fire crews responded to the crash at the 2300 block of East Rusk Street in Jacksonville. Investigators report a 2013...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness

Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 7 – Oct. 10

Deputies charged Hibby Marie Carnes, 41, of Athens, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Carnes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $200,000. Deputies charged Keith Alan Cubbit,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy