Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride

By Predrag Milic
 4 days ago

Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a protest prayer led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro against the holding of an LGBTQ pride march this weekend.

The influential church has called its followers in Montenegro to join the prayer for “the sanctity of marriage and preservation of family” after organizing a similar gathering in neighboring Serbia ahead of a pan-European pride event there last month.

The Pride Montenegro march is set to take place Saturday in this highly conservative nation of 620,000 people. Montenegro approved same-sex partnerships in 2020 and pride marches have been held here since 2013 as the country seeks entry into the 27-nation European Union.

The Serbian Orthodox Church, which has the biggest religious following in Montenegro, has staunchly criticized pride marches. The church head, Patriarch Porfirije, has blasted what he described as LGBTQ ideology imposed from the West.

In Montenegro, the local branch of the Serbian Orthodox Church said of the march: "Their actions directly demolish God-blessed marriage and family and traditional values.”

Several pro-Serb politicians in Montenegro and local members of the Night Wolves, the Russian biker group that is considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, attended the church-called gathering outside the main Orthodox temple in Podgorica , Montenegro's capital. Some participants held religious images as priests performed the prayer ceremony on a stage.

Montenegrins remain divided among those favoring pro-EU reforms and those seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia. Montenegro's pro-Western leaders have accused the church of being an instrument of Serb nationalist policies and of Russia in Montenegro.

The Serbian church in Montenegro also led weeks of protest ahead of the 2020 election that toppled long-ruling pro-Western authorities and paved the way for the formation of a pro-Serb government. A former Slavic ally of Russia in the Balkans, Montenegro in 2017 defied Moscow to join NATO.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.There were no immediate reports of casualties.Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. Read More Bodies of Russian soldiers found in trees of liberated city - latestTruss to call for united front against Putin - follow live
EUROPE
The Independent

Pedestrian narrowly avoids injury as Kyiv bridge hit by missile

A pedestrian narrowly escaped injury as an explosion rung out close to a bridge they were walking on in Kyiv today, 10 October.Strikes hit Kyiv this morning in the wake of a huge explosion that hit a Russian-installed bridge in Crimea, which Vladimir Putin called a “terrorist attack.”At least eight civilians have been killed and 24 have been injured, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People, as a pedestrian walks on it.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vladimir Putin drives lorry over Russia-Crimea bridge in 2018 in resurfaced footageFireballs engulf Kyiv buildings as Russian missiles hit civilian areasMoment BBC journalist takes cover as Russian missiles hit Kyiv during live broadcast
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

The Biden administration is developing plans for Venezuelans with financial sponsors to be granted parole to enter the United States, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia's invasion, U.S. officials said Tuesday.Four officials offered broad outlines of the plan to deal with a large increase in Venezuelans arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.Venezuelans who cross the border illegally on land would be immediately returned to Mexico, two officials said. Currently, Mexico only accepts migrants expelled under Title 42 authority —...
IMMIGRATION
