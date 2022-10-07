Charleston, W. Va. – After playing their last three games at home, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (14-7, 7-1) hit the road Tuesday night for just the second time in October. They ended up falling to The University of Charleston in a tight match 3-1 in Charleston, West Virginia. Each of the final two sets went to a win-by-two scenario, but the Cardinals were unable to over the Golden Eagles in either set as they dropped their first conference match or the season.

WHEELING, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO