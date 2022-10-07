Read full article on original website
Wheeling Men’s Basketball Sits 10th in Annual MEC Preseason Poll
Bridgeport, W. Va. - With the first official basketball practices happening later this week, the Mountain East Conference got ready with the release of their annual MEC Men's Basketball Preseason Poll. After making it to the MEC Quarterfinals a year ago, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team finds themselves ranked 10th in this season's poll, receiving 32 votes. The Cardinals are relishing the opportunity to be underdogs this season as they feature a young team with 10 freshmen mixed in with key returners from last season's team.
Volleyball Falls 3-1 Against Charleston in Road Conference Match
Charleston, W. Va. – After playing their last three games at home, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (14-7, 7-1) hit the road Tuesday night for just the second time in October. They ended up falling to The University of Charleston in a tight match 3-1 in Charleston, West Virginia. Each of the final two sets went to a win-by-two scenario, but the Cardinals were unable to over the Golden Eagles in either set as they dropped their first conference match or the season.
Women’s Basketball Picked Ninth in Annual MEC Preseason Poll
Bridgeport, W. Va. – Fall Sports seasons are coming to their stretch run and before you know it, basketball season will be upon us. In preparation, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their annual Women's Basketball Preseason poll on Tuesday before MEC Basketball Media Day. The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team was picked 9th in this season's poll after making it to the MEC Quarterfinals last season.
Panhorst's Big Day Leads Way on Day One of Dr. Wally Edgel Championships
Davis, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Men's Golf team began day one of the Dr. Wally Edgel Championship on Monday. Each of their four golfers had career-best performances as the team combined to shoot 309 and finished tied for 7th in the field. Each golfer had a strong day on the links with everyone posting a round score of 80 or less on the Par 72 course.
Men’s Golf Wraps up Fall Season at Davis & Elkins
Wheeling, W. Va. – Last week, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team competed against the best of the best in the conference at the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships. On Monday, they get a chance to wrap up their fall season when they compete at the Dr. Wally Edgel Championships, hosted by Davis & Elkins College. It will be one final chance for the young Cardinals to take the course and gain experience as they continue to grow.
