One Person Injured in Apartment Fire on Buffalo Road
A fire broke out on the 1900 block of Buffalo Road around 11:15 Tuesday morning. The fire was contained to a single apartment. When crews arrived at the scene, they reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming out of the building. At this time it's being reported that only one...
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
Mayville Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Rollover Crash
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Mayville woman was accused of driving drunk following a rollover vehicle crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened last Wednesday on Beech Hill Road near Mayville. EMS crews were able to help the driver, identified...
Water Main Break Closes Part of W. Lake Rd.
Erie Water Works is reporting a "significant" water main break on W. Lake Rd. between Guetner Ave. and Western Ln. Workers are currently on site repairing the 12-inch water main line. W. Lake Rd. is currently closed to traffic in both directions in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Erie News Now to Host Third Annual Coat Drive at Perry Square
It's October, which means winter is right around the corner. To help make sure those in need stay warm during the upcoming snowy season, Erie News Now is gearing up to host our third annual coat drive next week. Coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other new or gently-used items will...
Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals
For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
Jamestown Man Facing Several Charges Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle on Monday. Around 2:30 p.m., an officer of the Jamestown Police Department observed a white pick-up truck in the area of Falconer Street and James Avenue that had been reported stolen.
Man Accused Of Assault In Connection With Chautauqua County Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old man is accused of assault, in connection with a dispute in southern Chautauqua County last month. Troopers with New York State Police responded to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown for a report of a past-tense assault back on September 18. Investigation...
City of Erie Requests Photos of Veterans to Display Inside City Hall
The City of Erie is requesting photos of veterans who served in the military and are from Erie to honor them with a new display inside City Hall. As Veterans Day approaches, the City would like to honor those who served in the United States Military. The City is requesting...
Sam's Club Employee Dies Following Workplace Incident
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Erie office is now investigating the death of a worker at the local Sam's Club store. It happened back on September 30th at that store in Summit Township. A 20-year old worker, Benjamin Knight Jr. was hit by an overhead loading dock door,...
PHOTOS: More than 200 Animals Seized from Summit Township Farm; Numerous Dead Animals Also Found
More than 200 animals including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs were seized from a Summit Township farm as part of an animal cruelty investigation Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at an address in the 7600 block of Edinboro Rd. after troopers said they received a video...
Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
Kennedy Man Accused Of Assaulting A Juvenile, Resulting In Injury
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Kennedy man is accused of assaulting a juvenile resulting in injury and prompting the youngster to run away from home. Back on September 22, New York State Police responded to Falconer Central School for a report of a runaway juvenile. An investigation...
Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan
Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
Mother Outraged About Son’s Bullying At Jamestown High School
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A local mother is at wits end, not knowing what to do about continued bullying of her son at Jamestown High School, bullying, the parent fears, is only getting worse. 15-year-old Yadiel Diaz was subject to a public humiliation stunt by a fellow...
