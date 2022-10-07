ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Newsletter

Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

Summary: The October 5 edition of School Beat, the district newsletter, is live! Check out recent and upcoming happenings around Seattle Public Schools.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

FEPP LOC Field Trips Highlight Learning in Action

From July through early October, DEEL’s school and community partners welcomed the Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy Oversight Committee (LOC) to observe programs in action and learn more about each investment area. Field trips were organized for nine DEEL-funded programs ranging from preschool through postsecondary. The community-led...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Today, we honor Native American culture and history in recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The SPS Native Education team gathered resources for students and families to learn more about Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Native American Heritage Month. View the Indigenous Peoples’ Day webpage. This news post displays...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle COVID Emergency Proclamation to End After October 31

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that the City of Seattle is preparing for the next chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to officially end its Civil Emergency Proclamation after 10/31/22. This change aligns with Washington state and Governor Inslee’s decision to end the statewide state of emergency the same date.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Forms Revenue Stabilization Work Group

Balanced team of experienced, policy-minded civic leaders will develop and recommend innovative long-term solutions to halt increasing General Fund revenue gap and address regressive tax system. Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Pos. 8 – Citywide) announced the formation of the City’s Revenue Stabilization Work Group....
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
Seattle, Washington

Apply for Paid Job Readiness Programs By 10/18

The Seattle Youth Employment Program (SYEP) helps young people pursue meaningful careers that pay well. If you’re aged 16 to 24, from a qualifying-income household or a community that experiences racial, social, and economic disparities, you’re eligible! Apply here before 2pm on Wednesday 10/18. Foundations: for participants with...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Principal Appreciation Month

As a student, there is nothing worse than being called down to the principal’s office. But our school leaders put the PAL in principal. October is National Principal Appreciation Month, and Seattle Public Schools is highlighting some of our amazing school leaders. We invite all students, staff and community...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

YWCA Works is using a loan to own program to close the digital divide

YWCA Works serves the White Center community with programs designed to improve disparities in income. Now, as a recipient of a 2022 Technology Matching Fund (TMF) grant from the City of Seattle, they will be able to address an inequity that opened up during the pandemic when so much of the world has moved online: a clear digital divide in their community.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Rainier Beach Groundbreaking

Groundbreaking Kicks off Rainier Beach High School Replacement Project. As the school community looked on, district and community leaders officially launched the capital levy-funded replacement of Rainier Beach High School. After eight years of advocating for a new school, construction began with a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 23 with a...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Seattle Public Schools
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Recognizes October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”

The national theme of Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2022— #Every1KnowsSome1—illustrates the importance of public awareness and participation. Seattle – Each year, the City of Seattle recognizes October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month to raise awareness and acknowledge the victims and survivors of abuse and its effects on families and communities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Leilani Dela Cruz Announced as DEEL Early Learning Division Director

DEEL recently announced Leilani Dela Cruz as the new director of the department’s Early Learning Division, which supports efforts around ensuring that all Seattle families have access to affordable child care and all Seattle children are kindergarten ready. Leilani joined DEEL at the department’s founding in 2015, serving first as the Early Learning Operations Manager and, most recently, Deputy Division Director. With the departure of former division director Monica Liang Aguirre in May of 2022, Leilani began serving as interim division director while a competitive hiring process was conducted.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Online resources for Seattle residents

As part of National Digital Inclusion Week, running October 3-7, the City of Seattle is a participating agency helping to spread awareness, recognition, and celebration of digital inclusion and access. The City of Seattle has been supporting digital equity work since 1997. Over the years, as technology has evolved, so has the way we serve residents.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Celebrating 20 years of the Seattle Channel

Break out the sparkling cider and the birthday candles because Seattle Channel is turning 20!. As we embark on our third decade, we’d like to look back at where we started and how we – and the world around us – has changed over the past two decades. Since 2002, we’ve embraced the internet, watched the city brew up a failed “latte tax” effort (no joke), created shows about the arts, politics, and communities that make Seattle the home we know and love, and even launched a TikTok. Twenty years ago, we never could have predicted where we’d end up, but we’re proud of what we’ve done, where we are, and the people we serve. It’s an honor (anyone have a tissue)?
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Seattle, Washington

SWC Inside/Out: An interview with Surge Reproductive Justice

Welcome to SWC Inside/Out, an interview series with members of the Seattle Women’s Commission and the community members who inspire us. This is the second installment of the series. We are thrilled to be talking with the team at Surge Reproductive Justice about power, bodily autonomy, and the broad range of work they are doing to end reproductive oppression for all people.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board to conduct 2022 election by mail

The Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board election will occur by mail-in ballot only. There will be no in-person voting this year. The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods (DON) Historic Preservation Program annually hosts an election to facilitate the selection of Ballard Avenue Landmark District Board members who have been nominated by the community. All residents, persons who operate businesses, and property owners in the Ballard Avenue Landmark District, who have registered to vote at least (14) days prior to the District election, are eligible to vote. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Survey: A Data-driven Approach to Addressing King County’s Housing Crisis

The availability of affordable housing in King County is in a state of crisis, and the King County Department of Assessments is exploring how they might contribute to solutions. Our foundational responsibility is to serve the residents of our county, fairly assessing property values and maintaining a complete inventory of...
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Rock Stack, Seattle’s newest artwork, unveiled in Lake City Park

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) celebrates the newest permanent public artwork located in Lake City Park (12510 33rd Ave. NE), Rock Stack, by artist Elizabeth Gahan. Conceived by Gahan, the artwork strives to embody the community’s aspirations for the new park as a safe gathering space that acknowledges the diverse neighborhood. Rock Stack is inspired by Cairns, a historic form of wayfinding or commemoration, which has become a common occurrence on hiking trails and destinations all over the world. Please join us for the public dedication on Saturday, October 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

“All Are Welcome;” Ethiopian Immigrant, Girma Toke, Embraces Community Gardening at Westcrest P-Patch

How long have you been gardening at the Westcrest P-Patch?. I am from Ethiopia and have been here in Seattle for six years. I have been at the garden for two years. At the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, I was laid off from my work. Me and my son liked to walk around outside where there weren’t a lot of people. We came here and we saw so many different vegetables and plants and we were surprised. I am new to the country so when we saw this we became very excited. I thought any farming done here would be done in people’s living areas, on their property. I’ve never seen anything like this. We thought at that time that maybe this was for citizens, not for us.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Art Interruptions 2022 explores history, connection, and portraiture along Delridge-Highland Park Neighborhood Greenway

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) in partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), commissioned four emergent public artists to create temporary art installations along the Delridge-Highland Park Neighborhood Greenway for Art Interruptions 2022. The artworks will be installed on City-owned infrastructure offering passers-by a brief ‘highlight – interruption’ in their day through moments of surprise, beauty, contemplation, or humor.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy