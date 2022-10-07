Newsletter

How long have you been gardening at the Westcrest P-Patch?. I am from Ethiopia and have been here in Seattle for six years. I have been at the garden for two years. At the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, I was laid off from my work. Me and my son liked to walk around outside where there weren’t a lot of people. We came here and we saw so many different vegetables and plants and we were surprised. I am new to the country so when we saw this we became very excited. I thought any farming done here would be done in people’s living areas, on their property. I’ve never seen anything like this. We thought at that time that maybe this was for citizens, not for us.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO