Newsletter

Break out the sparkling cider and the birthday candles because Seattle Channel is turning 20!. As we embark on our third decade, we’d like to look back at where we started and how we – and the world around us – has changed over the past two decades. Since 2002, we’ve embraced the internet, watched the city brew up a failed “latte tax” effort (no joke), created shows about the arts, politics, and communities that make Seattle the home we know and love, and even launched a TikTok. Twenty years ago, we never could have predicted where we’d end up, but we’re proud of what we’ve done, where we are, and the people we serve. It’s an honor (anyone have a tissue)?
