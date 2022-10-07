In a cohort of nearly 600,000 individuals, the combination of dementia diagnosis and presence of psychiatric comorbidity significantly increased the risk of suicide. Findings from a population-based, case-control study in England showed no overall association between dementia diagnosis and suicide risk; however, specific subgroups, including those diagnosed before the age of 65 years, those in the first 3 months of diagnosis, and those with known psychiatric comorbidities, had significantly increased risk.1.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO