The Future of Innovative Neurorestoration Approaches: Joe Kardine, MS, OTR, CBIS

The clinical program manager at the Jefferson Center for Neurorestoration provided commentary on the state of neurorestoration and constant transformation of the space. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "From the technology side, if you’re making technology that is stagnant and not changing neuroplasticity, then you’re doing the...
Approval of AMX0035 and the Future of Clinical Trials for ALS: Lawrence Steinman, MD

The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discussed updates in ALS research along with the need in future studies following AMX005’s (Relyvrio; Amylyx Pharmaceuticals) recent FDA approval. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “It's not a disease that comes on like...
Longer Periods Between Natalizumab Dosing Results in Increased T2 Lesion Count

New data from the NOVA trial showed differences in the number of T2 lesions in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at 72 weeks of treatment with natalizumab (Tysabri; Biogen). Recent data on NOVA trial (NCT03689972), a randomized controlled, open-label, phase 3b study, showed a numerical difference in the estimated number...
Rituximab Treatment Associated with Reduced Relapse Rate in AQP4-IgG Positive NMOSD and MOGAD

A study using patient data from John Hopkins showed that rituximab treatment was associated with reduced annualized relapse rates in AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD and MOGAD. A recent retrospective observational study from Johns Hopkins resulted in rituximab treatment being significantly associated with a reduced relapse rate for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD). Previous data on using rituximab in long-term, such as with the effectiveness and safety of the treatment, were limited.1.
FDA Places Temporary Hold on Trial for Myotonic Dystrophy Agent AOC 1001

Enrollment for the phase 1/2 study will be partially stopped; however, all participants included in the trial, whether on AOC 1001 or placebo, are eligible to continue their current dosing regimen. According to a recent announcement by Avidity Biosciences, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on enrollment for the...
Case-Control Study Identifies Some Associations Between Dementia and Suicide

In a cohort of nearly 600,000 individuals, the combination of dementia diagnosis and presence of psychiatric comorbidity significantly increased the risk of suicide. Findings from a population-based, case-control study in England showed no overall association between dementia diagnosis and suicide risk; however, specific subgroups, including those diagnosed before the age of 65 years, those in the first 3 months of diagnosis, and those with known psychiatric comorbidities, had significantly increased risk.1.
