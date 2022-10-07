Read full article on original website
One week, the NFL is getting blasted for not taking care of its quarterbacks. The next, it's being lambasted for treating them like they're crystal. Tua Tagovailoa's return to the field after stumbling to the sideline two weeks ago set in motion the midseason modification of the league's concussion policies, and the first one restrained by the stricter rules in Week 5 was none other than his backup.
NEW YORK (AP) — Here's the Nielsen company's list of the 20 most-watched prime-time television programs for the week of Oct. 3-9: 1. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NBC, 15.88 million.
PORTLAND (98) Grant 4-12 0-1 9, Hart 1-3 1-2 3, Nurkic 2-6 12-14 16, Johnson 1-8 2-4 4, Simons 4-10 2-3 12, Brown III 1-2 4-5 6, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Watford 1-1 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Rhoden 4-4 0-0 10, Little 3-8 2-2 9, Sarr 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-5 1-2 3, Sharpe 7-19 3-4 17. Totals 32-83 27-37 98.
