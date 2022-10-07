ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meth Bust Oldham County

The Texas Department of Public Safety took down more tha 10 pounds of Methamphetamine, Saturday October 8th after a vehicle stop in Oldham County. Just before 11:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Toyota Camry nn I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. Thats when the Trooper found ten...
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

Clovis man dies after being trapped under truck

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say a man died Thursday after being pinned under a vehicle when it fell off a jack. Clovis police officers and Clovis Fire Department responded around 2:50 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of East Brady St. to reports of a man pinned under a vehicle. When emergency crews arrived […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square

Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
AMARILLO, TX
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo City Council Meeting

The Amarillo City Council meets at 1:00 p m Tuesday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. On the Council’s agenda includes a discussion of an invitation from Dnipro, Ukraine and a possible sister city relationship and two other discussions concerning a solid waste update and talking about a Police Reserve Force.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Christina Maria DeLeon

Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
AMARILLO, TX
Juliette Fairley

Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms

A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
TEXAS STATE

