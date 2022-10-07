Read full article on original website
Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department presented a proposal to City Council to start a Police Reserve Force. The proposal states that the purpose of the force is to create a small pool of volunteer officers who can provide auxiliary services as scheduled or needed. The force would also allow honorably retired or […]
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department (CPD) released information regarding a Saturday morning motorcycle accident that left one with a significant head injury. According to a news release from CPD, officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at around 2:13 a.m. on Oct 8 at the Grand Avenue Apartment Complex, located […]
Amarillo TxDOT: Randall County accident causes detour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation said that a wreck in Randall County has caused traffic to be detoured. According to a post from the TxDOT Amarillo’s Twitter account, officials said a wreck on FM 2186 at Jacob’s Well Drive has caused traffic to be detoured. […]
Clovis police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after fleeing from law enforcement
The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.
Meth Bust Oldham County
The Texas Department of Public Safety took down more tha 10 pounds of Methamphetamine, Saturday October 8th after a vehicle stop in Oldham County. Just before 11:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Toyota Camry nn I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. Thats when the Trooper found ten...
Clovis man dies after being trapped under truck
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say a man died Thursday after being pinned under a vehicle when it fell off a jack. Clovis police officers and Clovis Fire Department responded around 2:50 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of East Brady St. to reports of a man pinned under a vehicle. When emergency crews arrived […]
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
1 man dead in Clovis after being pinned by a vehicle
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released details on a Thursday afternoon incident involving a man who died after being pinned by a vehicle in Clovis. According to a news release from the department, Clovis Police and Clovis Fire Services were dispatched to an incident in the 1300 block of East […]
TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
1 man arrested after methamphetamine distribution, possession
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested after being federally charged for distribution and possession of methamphetamine after a series of events occurred in east Amarillo in June and July. According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy […]
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
3 Things to Look Forward to at Amarillo’s Anticipated Buc-ee’s
Offering an outstanding shopping experience to guests fortunate enough to enter through their doors, Buc-ee's massive gas stops remain sacred in the state of Texas due to their unique approach to the gas stop experience. Most of their locations are located in Central Texas, however, meaning that for the longest...
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
Here Is Another Reminder Of Amazing Concerts Amarillo Once Had
Believe it or not, Amarillo once was a hotbed of music. There have been many legendary concerts right here in Yellow City. From Elvis to, Twisted Sister we've seen it all. Here's another reminder of the amazing concerts Amarillo once had. London Calling From Amarillo Texas. The year was 1983....
Amarillo City Council Meeting
The Amarillo City Council meets at 1:00 p m Tuesday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. On the Council’s agenda includes a discussion of an invitation from Dnipro, Ukraine and a possible sister city relationship and two other discussions concerning a solid waste update and talking about a Police Reserve Force.
Christina Maria DeLeon
Christina Maria DeLeon, 34, of Amarillo, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Amarillo. Funeral mass will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Hrudaya Raju Kondamudi, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Panhandle, officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Amarillo Hospital makes ‘Best Place to Work’ list
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals L.L.C ranked in the top 10 in the country of Modern Healthcare’s list of “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” according to officials with Physicians Surgical Hospitals. “Being named as the 49th Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” Brian S. Baremen, CE […]
Amarillo city leaders discuss becoming sister city with Ukraine to offer more support
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The idea of Amarillo becoming a sister city to a Ukrainian city was discussed at City Hall during today’s meeting. The founder of Kind House Bakery wants to create opportunities to allow cultural, educational and business exchange with the city of Amarillo. The relationship between...
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms
A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
