ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 1

Related
Sioux City Journal

Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

NPS approves the addition of a third school resource officer

NORFOLK, Neb. -- During Monday's board of education meeting, Norfolk Public Schools approved the hiring of a new school resource officer. Currently, the district has two SROs, one which serves at the high school, while the other splits time between the junior high and middle school. However, according to officer...
News Channel Nebraska

NCN Football Rankings - Oct 9

NORFOLK - News Channel Nebraska has released its Week 8 rankings of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season. Ranking are compiled following votes by News Channel Nebraska's sports team, which includes: Brandon Aksamit, Jake Bartecki, Patrick Janssen, Eric McKay and Michael Shively.
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Norfolk, NE
Wayne, NE
Entertainment
City
Wayne, NE
Norfolk, NE
Entertainment
State
Nebraska State
thebestmix1055.com

Seven apply for county court judge

There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska, Creighton remain unchanged in latest D-I volleyball rankings

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska and Creighton volleyball teams held strong to their positions in the AVCA Division I coaches poll on Monday. The Huskers remained at No. 3, behind unanimous No. 1 Texas and second-ranked Louisville, while Creighton stayed at No. 21. Creighton has now won six straight...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Exotic animal auction held over weekend

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
COLUMBUS, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Catherwood
Person
Neil Harrison
News Channel Nebraska

Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

School bus, pickup involved in early-morning crash west of Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- For the third time in 18 days, a crash on Highway 35 west of Wayne has impacted traffic. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, the accident involved a pickup and a school bus. Thomas said there were no kids on the bus at the time.
WAYNE, NE
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Poets#Art#Wayne State College#Northeast English
KCRG.com

Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Winnebago, Nebraska, woman, who disappeared late last week, is now officially in the police database, and a coordinated search is underway. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Jean Payer went missing from the McDonald’s parking lot near 7th Street on Oct. 1. On Friday, volunteers from both inside and outside the Native American community mounted a search effort.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
PIERCE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man

Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
NORFOLK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested after reportedly threatening to kill girlfriend

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were called to a home Monday night for a kicked in window. Around 10:40 p.m., Norfolk Police Division said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Michigan Ave. According to NPD, the person who called the police stated that the suspect had...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy