Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Norfolk, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Aquinas Catholic High School football team will have a game with Norfolk Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
News Channel Nebraska
NPS approves the addition of a third school resource officer
NORFOLK, Neb. -- During Monday's board of education meeting, Norfolk Public Schools approved the hiring of a new school resource officer. Currently, the district has two SROs, one which serves at the high school, while the other splits time between the junior high and middle school. However, according to officer...
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Football Rankings - Oct 9
NORFOLK - News Channel Nebraska has released its Week 8 rankings of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season. Ranking are compiled following votes by News Channel Nebraska's sports team, which includes: Brandon Aksamit, Jake Bartecki, Patrick Janssen, Eric McKay and Michael Shively.
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City mayor addresses Tyson Foods decision to close corporate office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott weighed in during Monday night's City Council meeting on last week's announcement by Tyson Foods that it plans to close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. While the matter wasn't officially on the council's agenda, Scott took time to criticize Tyson's...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska, Creighton remain unchanged in latest D-I volleyball rankings
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska and Creighton volleyball teams held strong to their positions in the AVCA Division I coaches poll on Monday. The Huskers remained at No. 3, behind unanimous No. 1 Texas and second-ranked Louisville, while Creighton stayed at No. 21. Creighton has now won six straight...
News Channel Nebraska
Exotic animal auction held over weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
News Channel Nebraska
School bus, pickup involved in early-morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- For the third time in 18 days, a crash on Highway 35 west of Wayne has impacted traffic. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, the accident involved a pickup and a school bus. Thomas said there were no kids on the bus at the time.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
KCRG.com
Native American women go missing at an alarming rate, including a new case from Sioux City
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Winnebago, Nebraska, woman, who disappeared late last week, is now officially in the police database, and a coordinated search is underway. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Jean Payer went missing from the McDonald’s parking lot near 7th Street on Oct. 1. On Friday, volunteers from both inside and outside the Native American community mounted a search effort.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County
PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
norfolkneradio.com
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested after reportedly threatening to kill girlfriend
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were called to a home Monday night for a kicked in window. Around 10:40 p.m., Norfolk Police Division said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Michigan Ave. According to NPD, the person who called the police stated that the suspect had...
Norfolk man calls police after allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend
A Norfolk man allegedly called the police on himself during an incident in which he attempted to kill his girlfriend.
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Iowa this month
If you have been searching for additional ways to save money on groceries, you may be interested to know that a popular discount supermarket chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Iowa later this month. Read on to learn more.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
