Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST
An alleged menacing incident led a man being arrested on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said 47-year old Keith Rockett was allegedly trespassing at a recently vacated trailer in the 400 block of Northeast Sterling Drive. He was confronted by a woman, which angered him. The suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife that was attached to a long metal pole.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER GARBAGE BIN INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged garbage bin incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:15 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly slammed the Roseburg Disposal bin on the hood of a victim’s car in the 1600 block of Northeast Morris Street. That allegedly caused a considerable size dent to the SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
kezi.com
Woman convicted of manslaughter in Coos County hit-and-run trial
COOS BAY, Ore. – A woman accused of hitting a man with her car in a parking lot who later died from his injuries has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter by a Coos County jury. Kelsey Culver, 31, was accused of hitting Kyle Hagquist with her car on March...
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast Spooky to Scrumptious: Halloween in Coos Bay Area
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – From chill-inducing to just chillin', one area knows how to get down with the holiday and even just Fall itself. All kinds of variations on a Halloween theme are popping up around the south Oregon coast trio of towns. Charleston, Coos Bay, North Bend and some surrounding rural areas all get in on the act. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection.
KVAL
Dry weather prompts increased fire restrictions for south coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association has increased the fire danger level along the south coast due to dry weather and fuel conditions. A Level II (2) industrial closure and Moderate public regulated use closure will take effect on Tuesday, October 11. The industrial Level II...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVAL
Air quality ranges from 'Unhealthy' to 'Hazardous' as smoke settles in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Smoky skies can be seen all over Western Oregon, causing poor air quality in many areas. Light winds and stagnant air brought the smoky and hazy skies back in along the I-5 corridor. Eugene, Springfield and Roseburg are seeing "Unhealthy" air quality levels, while Oakridge,...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Oct. 10
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 6, 7:20 a.m., 2070 Virginia Ave., Above Dental, 27-year old Damian Martinez Pizano charged with Criminal Trespass II, also, NBPD warrant for two-counts Disorderly Conduct II & Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody, Coos County Jail declined to accept to book on charges.”
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m., a 79-year old man was attempting to continue through Northeast Wright Avenue, across Northeast Winchester Street. The driver did not see a pickup traveling south and his vehicle was almost hit head-on, spinning his sedan around almost a full 360 degrees. Both vehicles were totaled.
KVAL
Help support South Coast Hospice patients, families at Art on the Bay Art and Wine Auction
COOS BAY, Ore. — Whether an art lover or music fan, treasures for home collections can be found at the Art on the Bay Art and Wine auction in Coos Bay. It's happening Saturday at the Bristol Event Center to raise funds for South Coast Hospice end of life patients who have limited or no insurance coverage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. 67-year old Kevin Gayle allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property in the 15000 block of North Myrtle Road near Myrtle Creek, and pointed a crossbow at him. Gayle was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful use of a weapon. Gayle was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING ONCE AGAIN
A transient was cited for littering once again, by Roseburg Police Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. the 54-year old man was contacted on the old trestle, which is now a walkway and path, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT INCIDENT
A fugitive was jailed following an alleged child neglect incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after citizens pulled a child out of the roadway because they were almost hit by a vehicle. The mother made her way to the business to look for the child and officers learned the child was able to leave the yard through a hole in the fencing while she was unattended.
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR LITTERING WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A Roseburg man was jailed and charged with depositing trash within 100 yards of a waterway, Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report just after 9:00 p.m. the 66-year old was found sleeping in a heap of trash near Newton Creek, in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The trash was found to be submerged in the water and spread along the creek.
KVAL
DFPA called to 3 fires Monday; causes are under investigation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to three fires that popped up around Douglas County on Monday, October 10. Early morning, around 4:45 a.m., DFPA and crews from Azalea Rural Fire Protection District responded to a quarter acre brush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. Firefighters had the fire contained mid afternoon.
Comments / 0