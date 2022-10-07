Read full article on original website
An Event Calle Reggie’s Sleepout Will Help Students Learn About Homeless Youth In Audubon
A new event in the Audubon area is taking place in under two weeks to help raise awareness of homeless youth in Iowa. Junior high and high school students from Audubon and the surrounding communities are invited to come and spend a night under the stars, have some fun, and learn about an important issue in Iowa. Pam Stekler is with Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and explains where they got the idea for this event.
Manning Celebrates Charters Of Freedom Dedication Friday
Later this week, the City of Manning is hosting a dedication ceremony as it becomes the first Charters of Freedom display in Iowa. Charters of Freedom is an effort by Foundation Forward, Inc. that installs replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights in communities across the country to preserve American History and promote Americans’ understanding of civics. The displays, located adjacent to the Carroll County Freedom Rock just off Highway 141 on the east side of town, are modeled after the original documents currently on display at the U.S. National Archive. The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony at the site in the Heritage Park Campground starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Organizers plan to bury a time capsule that will be opened on the 300th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 2087, and attendees are encouraged to bring along business cards to be included in the container. Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg is expected to attend Friday’s Charters of Freedom Dedication Ceremony. Learn more about the program using the links included below.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA
Funeral arrangements are pending for David J Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden.
Marvin Berns of Waukee
Marvin Herman Berns, 89, of Waukee, passed away October 8, 2022 at Independence Village in Waukee, IA. A visitation where family will greet friends will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel, beginning at 9:00A.M. A funeral service will begin at 10:00am at the church. Burial will take place following a time of fellowship after, the service at the Merle Hay Cemetery in Glidden, IA beginning at 1:30P.M.. A live stream of the service will located on the funeral home website www.caldwellparrish.com.
Carroll City Council Selects Former Police Chief, Jeff Cayler, For Interim City Manager, Approves Search Firm To Find Permanent Replacement
Pictured: Jeff Cayler speaks with councilmembers during Monday’s meeting. The Carroll City Council voted unanimously at last night’s (Monday) meeting to appoint former Carroll Police Chief Jeff Cayler to serve as interim City Manager following next month’s departure of current City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver. Pogge-Weaver’s recommendation to the council was to consider choosing one of the longer-tenured department heads or an individual with extensive experience in municipal management. Mayor Mark Beardmore says one of the first names to come to mind was Cayler, who has been a frequent face at council meetings for the last 40 years.
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser At Zion Lutheran Church In Manning
Individuals are invited to join Zion Lutheran Preschool for their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser this weekend. The event occurs at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning on Sunday, October 16. On the menu are eggs, sausage, and pancakes, which will be served from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Individuals in attendance can eat in the fellowship hall or pick up orders in the drive-through. Drive-through orders can enter the south church entrance. This event is open to the public, and a free-will offering is encouraged. For more information on the event, individuals can contact the Zion Lutheran Church at 712-655-2352.
Dean Timmerman of Auburn
Funeral Services for Dean Timmerman, age 72, of Auburn, Iowa, will be 10:00 am on Saturday at the St. Marys Catholic Church in Auburn, Iowa. Burial will take place at the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 with a 7:00 pm Vigil Friday...
1 person dead, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.
Woman killed in Audubon County semi crash
EXIRA, Iowa — An Exira woman has died after crashing into a semi over the weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A crash report states the incident happened Sunday around 2:45 p.m. in the 400 block of W Washington St in Exira. Phyllis Hoffman, 75, was going east...
Sharon Sporrer of Dedham
Sharon Sporrer, 68 of Dedham, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home near Dedham. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dedham. The Celebrant will be Fr. Merlin Schrad. Deacon Greg Archunde and Deacon Louis Meiners will assist with Funeral Mass. Music will be by Cindy Bauer and the parish choir. Lectors will be Addison Archunde, Jill Spies and Amy Overmohle. Gift Bearers will be Sharon’s grandchildren. Casket Bearers will be Mike Nepple, Nate Greving, Scott Sporrer, Dan Wiederin, Bryan Schmitz, and Mike Sporrer. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dedham.
David John Warnke of Carroll
David John Warnke, age 37, of Lake City, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Stewart Memorial Hospital in Lake City. Private funeral service will be held October 14, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Glidden with Chaplain Angelo Luis officiating. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery.
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Jenny Clark, of Atlantic, today on warrants for Intent to Manufacture / Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. Clark was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. No other details on the arrest have been...
Dallas County Crash Claims One Life, 2 others injured
(Granger) One person died, and two others suffered injuries when a semi and a car collided at an intersection in Granger. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. Authorities say 75-year-old Larry Don Adams of Boone died in the crash. The two people hurt in the accident are 43-year-old Adam William Choruzek, and 48-year-old Kathy Lynn O’Brien, both from Grand Junction.
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
Steven Lovell Obituary
Steven Albert Lovell, age 71, of Atlantic and formerly of Adair, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending at this time with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between September 29th and October 8th. Samuel Haag, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested October 8th for OWI 1st Offense. Haag was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on his own recognizance.
Jefferson Police Report October 7-9, 2022
9:19am: An Officer was called to the 400 block of E. Madison St. to assist a subject with a medical issue. 12:03pm: An Officer was called to the 100 block of West State St. in regards to a possible “telephone scam”. The Officer is investigating. 12:40pm: An Officer...
