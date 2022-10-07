Later this week, the City of Manning is hosting a dedication ceremony as it becomes the first Charters of Freedom display in Iowa. Charters of Freedom is an effort by Foundation Forward, Inc. that installs replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights in communities across the country to preserve American History and promote Americans’ understanding of civics. The displays, located adjacent to the Carroll County Freedom Rock just off Highway 141 on the east side of town, are modeled after the original documents currently on display at the U.S. National Archive. The public is invited to attend the dedication ceremony at the site in the Heritage Park Campground starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Organizers plan to bury a time capsule that will be opened on the 300th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 2087, and attendees are encouraged to bring along business cards to be included in the container. Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg is expected to attend Friday’s Charters of Freedom Dedication Ceremony. Learn more about the program using the links included below.

MANNING, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO