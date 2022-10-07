Read full article on original website
Related
This Invigorating Morning Stretch Routine Is Like a Cup of Coffee for Your Muscles
Your morning alarm has gone off, but are you really “up” yet? We all have our fresh-out-of-bed routines to help us kickstart the day, which probably include a big cup of coffee. But a gentle movement session that gets your blood flowing could help wake up your body as well as your mind.
SHAPE
How to Do Dead Bugs to Strengthen Your Core
Whether you're a seasoned athlete or desk-bound weekend warrior, core strength and stability are essential components of any fitness routine. Your core is the powerhouse where all other actions originate from, including limb movement, bursts of speed, and strength exercises. On the other hand, when your core is weak and unstable, back pain is sure to follow. A weak core also means less power and stability for daily functional movements, such as carrying groceries, cleaning, and picking up your kids or pets.
This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Go Barefoot While Working Out at Home, According to a Physical Therapist
At the gym, few of us would ever consider joining a HIIT class without any shoes on. But when we’re at home, hanging out barefoot or just in socks, it's tempting to just go straight into our workout without lacing up. Do we really need to put on shoes?
cohaitungchi.com
How Do You Loosen Tight Neck and Shoulder Muscles?
With more and more people working from home and sitting at a desk, instances of neck and shoulder pain are on the rise. Many people make the mistake of accommodating their body to their workspace rather than adjusting their workspace to fit their body’s needs. For example, you might be straining to see a computer or monitor that is too far away or too low, which is messing with your posture and leading to pain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Signs You’re Overworking Yourself at the Gym, According to Sports Therapists
Fitness has long been filled with cheesy clichés that supposedly help motivate us work harder. "Feel the burn." "Go hard or go home." "Pain is weakness leaving the body." The thinking goes that if we put in more effort, we'll see results faster. But more is not always better,...
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
EverydayHealth.com
Pilates: Health Benefits, How to Get Started, and How to Get Better
Pilates — once a niche strength, mobility, and recovery technique for dancers — has gone mainstream. The low-intensity, muscle-strengthening workout can promote flexibility, mobility, and posture. What’s more, it can set your body up to complete other more intense strength-training safely. You can find classes at fitness...
technologynetworks.com
New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting
From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is Why Double Cleansing Could Be Your Skin’s Saving Grace as You Age’
Sometimes, skin care can be confusing. Case in point: Retinol is widely known as the key to perfect skin, but it often makes things a whole lot worse before making them better. Luckily when it comes to cleansing, things are a bit more straightforward. Ask any pro and you’re likely...
We asked a personal trainer to rank 5 arm exercises from worst to best — and bicep curls came dead last
Personal trainer Chrissy Signore said there are better moves than bicep curls to build functional strength and incorporate other upper-body muscles.
This Workout Builds a More Harmonized Body, Powerful Heart, and Strong Muscles In Just 10 Minutes
How many muscles is your workout activating? If you don’t need to bust out a second hand for counting, it's got nothing on this core, back, and arms workout led by Session trainer Kat Atienza. That’s because these 10 minutes are chock full of moves that are actually more like combos of moves—AKA “compound movements”—so you’re challenging multiple muscle groups in the space of one rep.
cohaitungchi.com
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES
Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
MedicalXpress
Researcher discovers a muscle that can promote glucose and fat burning to fuel metabolism for hours while sitting
From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that "sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little," comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
These 7 Mental Tricks Can Train Your Brain To Help You Run Faster
Running is sometimes referred to as 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. Which makes sense: Just think about how much energy you spend battling that voice in your head that's telling you to stop. And yet nearly all training plans, whether they are couch-to-5K or advanced marathon prep, focus...
9 Wool Shoes That Will Keep Your Feel Warm (But Not Sweaty) In Chilly Weather
Somehow fall is already here, and with it, its signature crisp, cool air and unpredictable weather. All this fog and drizzle has us wanting to cover our head to our toes in everything cozy. Speaking of toes, while you’re likely digging out your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks, we’re here to remind you that the fabric you cover your feet in can help stave off the chill, too—and we’re not just talking about thick, warm socks. We're talking about shoes—wool shoes, to be exact—which are the cherry on top to any ultimate autumnal wardrobe.
The Secret to a Perfect Pilates Bridge? It’s All About a Push-Pull
The Pilates bridge is a pose that does double duty. It is a great workout for your glutes, hamstrings, and core, but it can also help relieve strain in your lower back. As physical therapist, yogi, and founder of Movement by Lara, Lara Heimann, previously told Well+Good, it has the power to realign the pelvis to neutral, fire the glutes to take some pressure out of the back, and lengthen out the front of your hips that may be compressed from sitting.
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These 6 Loafers Actually Provide Great Arch Support’
There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
‘I’ve Been a Dermatologist for 34 Years, and These Are the 2 Under-$10 Hand Creams I Break Out Every Fall’
Just when the cool crisp of fall creeps back into the air, Diane Berson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, knows it's time to get serious about her hand-care routine. To do so, she uses a ceramide-packed cream every morning to hydrate her hands and a thicker cream at night to seal in moisture before bed.
Why You Keep Getting Running Injuries (and How To Avoid Them)
We've all been there. You're training for a new race and everything is going well. The miles are getting ticked off and you are running more than ever. You feel great! And then suddenly it happens: You get an injury. You rest and start to feel better, so you try...
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0