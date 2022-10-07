ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Do Dead Bugs to Strengthen Your Core

Whether you're a seasoned athlete or desk-bound weekend warrior, core strength and stability are essential components of any fitness routine. Your core is the powerhouse where all other actions originate from, including limb movement, bursts of speed, and strength exercises. On the other hand, when your core is weak and unstable, back pain is sure to follow. A weak core also means less power and stability for daily functional movements, such as carrying groceries, cleaning, and picking up your kids or pets.
cohaitungchi.com

How Do You Loosen Tight Neck and Shoulder Muscles?

With more and more people working from home and sitting at a desk, instances of neck and shoulder pain are on the rise. Many people make the mistake of accommodating their body to their workspace rather than adjusting their workspace to fit their body’s needs. For example, you might be straining to see a computer or monitor that is too far away or too low, which is messing with your posture and leading to pain.
EverydayHealth.com

Pilates: Health Benefits, How to Get Started, and How to Get Better

Pilates — once a niche strength, mobility, and recovery technique for dancers — has gone mainstream. The low-intensity, muscle-strengthening workout can promote flexibility, mobility, and posture. What’s more, it can set your body up to complete other more intense strength-training safely. You can find classes at fitness...
technologynetworks.com

New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
Well+Good

This Workout Builds a More Harmonized Body, Powerful Heart, and Strong Muscles In Just 10 Minutes

How many muscles is your workout activating? If you don’t need to bust out a second hand for counting, it's got nothing on this core, back, and arms workout led by Session trainer Kat Atienza. That’s because these 10 minutes are chock full of moves that are actually more like combos of moves—AKA “compound movements”—so you’re challenging multiple muscle groups in the space of one rep.
cohaitungchi.com

BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES

Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
Well+Good

Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead

When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
MedicalXpress

Researcher discovers a muscle that can promote glucose and fat burning to fuel metabolism for hours while sitting

From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that "sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little," comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
Well+Good

These 7 Mental Tricks Can Train Your Brain To Help You Run Faster

Running is sometimes referred to as 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. Which makes sense: Just think about how much energy you spend battling that voice in your head that's telling you to stop. And yet nearly all training plans, whether they are couch-to-5K or advanced marathon prep, focus...
Well+Good

9 Wool Shoes That Will Keep Your Feel Warm (But Not Sweaty) In Chilly Weather

Somehow fall is already here, and with it, its signature crisp, cool air and unpredictable weather. All this fog and drizzle has us wanting to cover our head to our toes in everything cozy. Speaking of toes, while you’re likely digging out your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks, we’re here to remind you that the fabric you cover your feet in can help stave off the chill, too—and we’re not just talking about thick, warm socks. We're talking about shoes—wool shoes, to be exact—which are the cherry on top to any ultimate autumnal wardrobe.
Well+Good

The Secret to a Perfect Pilates Bridge? It’s All About a Push-Pull

The Pilates bridge is a pose that does double duty. It is a great workout for your glutes, hamstrings, and core, but it can also help relieve strain in your lower back. As physical therapist, yogi, and founder of Movement by Lara, Lara Heimann, previously told Well+Good, it has the power to realign the pelvis to neutral, fire the glutes to take some pressure out of the back, and lengthen out the front of your hips that may be compressed from sitting.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These 6 Loafers Actually Provide Great Arch Support’

There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
