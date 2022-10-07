Read full article on original website
Cigar News: Rocky Patel Olde World Reserve Switches to Phillips and King Exclusive
Philips and King has announced it has become the exclusive distributor for the Rocky Patel Olde World Reserve Corojo and Maduro lines. The move was made effective last month. The Olde World Reserve line was first introduced by Rocky Patel Premium Cigars in 2006. National distribution was discontinued in 2012 when the Costa Rican Maduro wrapper used on the Olde World Reserve Maduro became too scarce to obtain. From 2012 to 2016, the Olde World Reserve became an exclusive offering to Thompson Cigar. In 2018, Rocky Patel Premium Cigars brought back the Maduro and Corojo lines to national distribution.
Cigar News: Quality Importers Trading Company Launches Global NFT Collection
Quality Importers has announced its Global NFT Gallery Collection. It’s a line of accessories based on NFT (Non Fungible Token) artwork. The first two installments of the series, the Calavera Series Havana Beauties, are shipping this week. Through Quality Importers’ in-house customization facility, the Swag Bunker, the NFT artwork was imprinted on several Quality Importers’ products.
Cigar Review: Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Oscuro Robusto
In the past few years, Scandinavian Tobacco Group has partnered with many other cigar companies and blenders for collaborations. Earlier this year came a joint effort that was possibly one of the most unique ones I have seen. This involved releasing a project under the Bolivar brand with Lost & Found Cigars called the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Series. The twist is that this involved joining a heritage brand with Cuban origins with the modern flair of Lost & Found Cigars. The project was spearheaded by Justin Andrews of STG and Robert Caldwell of Lost & Found Cigars. The result would be two limited production blends: the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Oscuro and the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found EMS (English Market Selection). Today we take a closer look at the Bolivar Cofradia Lost & Found Oscuro in the Robusto size.
