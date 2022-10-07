Read full article on original website
Ukraine war – live: More than 100 Russian troops killed in Kherson, say Kyiv officials
More than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s counterattack, the Ukrainian military command said today, adding that heavy Russian shelling continued on the besieged city.Officials in Kyiv said Russian missile strikes have damaged more than 10 cities in Ukraine including Lviv, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia amid air raid sirens heard in the country for the second day.“Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have again resorted to mass missile strikes - more than 30 cruise missiles, seven air strikes and 25 instances of shelling,” Ukraine‘s armed forces said last night.Another air raid siren...
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrests reported after Crimea bridge attack; Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; Ukraine military reports damage to Russian weapons and personnel
Protests galvanize Iranians abroad in hope, worry and unity
LONDON (AP) — As anti-government protests roil cities and towns in Iran for a fourth week, tens of thousands of Iranians living abroad have marched on the streets of Europe, North America and beyond in support of what many believe to be a watershed moment for their home country.
China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power.
Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough COVID policies
BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.
