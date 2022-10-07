Dennis Allen says QB Andy Dalton will start for the Saints again in Week 5

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen shared status updates on several injured starters ahead of Week 5’s home game with the Seattle Seahawks. Allen said that quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) will not play in this game while he remains on the mend, with backup Andy Dalton filling in for him again.

Additionally, wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will also not play. Slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. Expect another heavy workload for rookie standout Chris Olave and backup Marquez Callaway.

Dalton completed 20 of 28 pass attempts to gain 236 yards and score a touchdown in his Week 4 start against the Minnesota Vikings, though he took a pair of sacks, lost a fumble, and had a would-be interception dropped by a defender. The good news is now he’ll have Alvin Kamara to work with at running back. On Friday he told local media “I feel really good about where I’m at in this offense, and just the understanding of everything.”

The Saints opted to not receive an early bye week on their 2022 schedule after their Week 4 trip to London, but this rash of injuries is concerning, and you have to wonder if the Week 14 bye they were given instead is ultimately going to be that helpful. Hopefully the players they have now can right the ship and cut their losing streak off at three games.