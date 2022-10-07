ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Dennis Allen says QB Andy Dalton will start for the Saints again in Week 5

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMGaj_0iQQxkvc00

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen shared status updates on several injured starters ahead of Week 5’s home game with the Seattle Seahawks. Allen said that quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) will not play in this game while he remains on the mend, with backup Andy Dalton filling in for him again.

Additionally, wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will also not play. Slot receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. Expect another heavy workload for rookie standout Chris Olave and backup Marquez Callaway.

Dalton completed 20 of 28 pass attempts to gain 236 yards and score a touchdown in his Week 4 start against the Minnesota Vikings, though he took a pair of sacks, lost a fumble, and had a would-be interception dropped by a defender. The good news is now he’ll have Alvin Kamara to work with at running back. On Friday he told local media “I feel really good about where I’m at in this offense, and just the understanding of everything.”

The Saints opted to not receive an early bye week on their 2022 schedule after their Week 4 trip to London, but this rash of injuries is concerning, and you have to wonder if the Week 14 bye they were given instead is ultimately going to be that helpful. Hopefully the players they have now can right the ship and cut their losing streak off at three games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC North Week 6 power rankings: Vikings begins to pull away

Week 5 wasn’t a strong week for the NFC North division. For the second time this season, only one team came away with a victory while the others were left with losses. The Minnesota Vikings stand alone in first place with a record of 4-1, while the Green Bay Packers drop to second at 3-2. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions bring up the lower half of the division at 2-3 and 1-4, respectively.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Minnesota Vikings
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: How 'bout them Cowboys?!

We’re about halfway through October, and the best division in football is (checks notes) the NFC East? Sorry, we should say the NFC Beast. A lot of the early-season conversation in the league was about how fantastic the Eagles looked and how Jalen Hurts was the latest successful quarterback development story. Much of that is still valid, except the suddenly surging Cowboys and Giants are right on Philadelphia’s tail. In the long run, with just one divisional matchup between this trio so far — plenty of chaos will ensue in the coming months.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys spin doctor Jerry Jones reveals what team needs to see from QB Dak Prescott

If there’s anybody who knows spin, it’s Cowboys owner, general manager, and chief eternal optimist Jerry Jones. And despite a surprising 4-1 record on an undrafted backup quarterback’s watch, Jones senses that his team could be getting even better in the coming days- just in time, perhaps, for a divisional showdown with the last undefeated club in the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence suffers injury scare

The Cowboys defense has already had some worry in Los Angeles with linebacker Micah Parsons battling through a groin injury. When he retook the field, he earned a sack thanks to defensive end Demarcus Lawrence’s continued dominance setting up Matthew Stafford. Early in the fourth quarter, there was a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy