Read full article on original website
Related
Iran suffers 'major disruption' of internet as protests loom
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Iran suffered a "major disruption" in internet service Wednesday amid calls for renewed protests weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been
Tulsi Gabbard’s ties to secretive cult may explain her perplexing political journey
Tulsi Gabbard has staked out extreme positions on LGBT+ rights, spread disinformation about Ukrainian biolabs, and claimed she was being shadowbanned by Big Tech while using her vast social media footprint to label Joe Biden a “warmonger”.In one breath Gabbard expresses a desire to bring love and aloha from her native Hawaii to the world, in the next she is fanning conspiracy theories on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show.This week, Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party, claiming it had become “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness”.The decision came as little surprise to anyone who has...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Power cut at nuclear plant as Kyiv denies bridge attack
Power was cut to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine for the second time in days, a UN watchdog said, further raising safety fears amid persistent bombing near the site.The UN’s atomic energy agency chief, Rafael Grossi, repeated calls for a protective zone around Europe’s largest nuclear facility after the downing of a recently restored power line forced the plant to rely on backup generators.Meanwhile, Ukraine dismissed as nonsense claims from Russian security servce FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of...
Poland investigates leak in key pipeline carrying crude oil from Russia to Europe
Polish operator PERN found a breach on Tuesday in the Druzhba pipeline that carries crude oil from Russia to Germany.
Comments / 0