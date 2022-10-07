ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK economy unexpectedly shrinks in August, falls by 0.3%

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in August, hit by weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields, according to official data which underscored the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed up growth.
UK economy shrank 0.3% in August, ONS figures show

The British economy contracted in August, shrinking by 0.3 per cent on the previous month.The Office for National Statistics released its latest reading on the UK's performance as the government fears the prospect of recession ahead, given the toll placed on demand by the cost of living crisis.The latest data means the economy is on track to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than 1 per cent in September to prevent a quarterly decline.The ONS said there has been a continued slowing in three-month on three-month growth, with...
