LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat.
AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a charge of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday that the government's growth plan will address the challenges faced by the country after the latest data showed the economy had shrunk.
August GDP data from ONS gives strong signal that UK is entering recession
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in August, hit by weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields, according to official data which underscored the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed up growth.
The British economy contracted in August, shrinking by 0.3 per cent on the previous month.The Office for National Statistics released its latest reading on the UK's performance as the government fears the prospect of recession ahead, given the toll placed on demand by the cost of living crisis.The latest data means the economy is on track to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than 1 per cent in September to prevent a quarterly decline.The ONS said there has been a continued slowing in three-month on three-month growth, with...
MANILA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank's monetary policy settings remain accommodative, its governor said on Wednesday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla also told a banking forum bringing inflation back to target remains the bank's "paramount" focus.
