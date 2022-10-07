For 41 years, Phoenix Pride has been organizing events to celebrate the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community, and this year, the community is once again coming together. The Phoenix Pride Festival, Oct. 15–16, will continue to be a two-day celebration designed to bring the diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of the past, present and future. The event also will raise funds for the Phoenix Pride community programs and help educate the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing the community.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO