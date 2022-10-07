ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day!. One•n•ten is an organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Their vision statement says, “One•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.” On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Heard Museum, the organization is inviting the community to join in their second annual Coming Out Day celebration.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day showcases the strength and resilience as part of the nation’s First People. This year, a small festival is being held in downtown Phoenix, along Roosevelt Row, with a celebration of all the Indigenous nations. From 3 p.m. to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News

Photos: Art Laboe through the years

Art Laboe through the years Art Laboe, a disc jockey for more than 50 years, hosts his 2009 Art Laboe Valentine's Super Love Jam concert at the Jobing.com arena in Glendale, AZ Feb. 13, 2009. Laboe, 84, has a loyal fan base, which consists heavily of Latinos, who request melodramatic love songs no often heard on the radio. He says, "My listeners; they are like a family." (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Fundraiser being held in Phoenix-area to benefit LGBTQ+ youth

Hamilton was coming off the best summer of his career, named a starting corner by Kliff Kingsbury when a brand new pot went up in flames in his kitchen. Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here's what you need to...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Local Life#Cbs#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Native American#The Heard Museum
northcentralnews.net

Pride festival brings community together

For 41 years, Phoenix Pride has been organizing events to celebrate the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community, and this year, the community is once again coming together. The Phoenix Pride Festival, Oct. 15–16, will continue to be a two-day celebration designed to bring the diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of the past, present and future. The event also will raise funds for the Phoenix Pride community programs and help educate the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing the community.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

Israeli street food comes to central Phoenix

I had the good fortune to have a friend who introduced me to a new food stand that's bringing a taste of Israel to central Phoenix. Driving the news: Mika's Kitchen opened last month at 648 W. Pierson St., near Seventh Avenue and Camelback. "It's our take on Mediterranean-Israeli street...
PHOENIX, AZ
nevalleynews.org

As a result of Arizona’s 5th largest fire—the Center for Urban and Native Wildlife is growing more than 200 Saguaros to replace those destroyed

While the Center for Urban and Native Wildlife (CNUW) building is located on the campus of Scottsdale Community College its members oversee a large campus green house, a community garden and even a nature trail. CNUW members include, Dr. John Wesser, Executive Director; Natalie Case, Education Programs Developer; Scottsdale Community...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
santansun.com

D’Vine Gourmet owners open a boutique event venue

D’Vine Gourmet retail shop in downtown Chandler is a mecca for many things — fancy food and wine, desert-themed gifts, homemade candy and snacks, gift baskets and more — and now it also boasts a boutique event space around the corner at 96 W. Boston St. called Chandler Pops!
CHANDLER, AZ
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Phoenix, Arizona: The Best Hotels & Areas

Spending some time in the beautiful state of Arizona? Chances are that you’ll need to figure out where to stay in Phoenix, Arizona. As the state’s capital, Phoenix has much to offer, from botanical gardens to world-class hiking, golfing, and nightlife. From mountain resorts to trendy boutique hotels,...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Home & Garden Show returns to Westworld

Homeowners will find plenty of helpful displays and merchandise at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest that is set to return to WestWorld of Scottsdale next weekend. In addition to hundreds of home improvement vendors, holiday lighting, unique copper skillets and kitchen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival

Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
momcollective.com

3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix

Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy