Developer to transform former McCoy Elementary School site into urban hub on Williams Drive
The proposed mixed-use development has apartments, retailers and restaurants. (Rendering courtesy Partners Development Co.) (Graphic by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) City officials and developers agree a mixed-use project coming to the east end of Williams Drive in Georgetown will serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment and economic growth in the area.
Sharon Prete Plaza reopens in Round Rock following stage covering construction
Round Rock's Sharon Prete Plaza reopened in the city's downtown Oct. 5 following some remodeling and the addition of a stage covering. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock's Sharon Prete Plaza reopened in the city's downtown Oct. 5 following some remodeling and the addition of a stage covering. Located at 221...
Pflugerville officials approve order for appraisal work on Secondary Colorado River Raw Water Line
The Secondary Colorado River Raw Water Line project will construct 15 miles of new waterline to pump water from the Colorado River to Lake Pflugerville. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A major Pflugerville water project is set to move into its next phase of preparation following action from Pflugerville City Council.
New Braunfels City Council approves first reading of ordinance regulating sale of pets
Upon approval of the second reading of the new pet sale ordinance Oct. 24, retailers will have to obtain cats and dogs from shelters and welfare organizations, not from breeders or other large-scale breeding facilities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The City Council chambers filled with applause Oct. 10 as the dais...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda
Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
Georgetown hires Cameron Goodman as next economic development director
Georgetown city staff have appointed Cameron Goodman as economic development director. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) City staff appointed Cameron Goodman as economic development director, according to a Sept. 26 release. “Cameron is the right professional to guide our efforts and the right leader to guide our team. I couldn’t be...
West Nile virus detected in Cedar Park mosquito trap samples
Two mosquito traps in Cedar Park near the H-E-B Center tested positive for West Nile virus on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Pexels) Two mosquito trap samples collected in Cedar Park tested positive for the West Nile virus Oct. 10, according to a press release from the Williamson County and Cities Health District.
Georgetown to host several art events later this month
The city of Georgetown will host a luncheon, an art stroll, a ribbon-cutting and a festival to celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) The city of Georgetown is celebrating National Arts & Humanities Month with several upcoming events for residents and visiting art lovers to enjoy. Lunch...
Election Q&A: Meet the 3 candidates running for Leander ISD board of trustees Place 1
Three candidates, including incumbent Trish Bode, are running for Place 1 on the Leander ISD board of trustees. Three candidates, including incumbent Trish Bode, are running for Place 1 on the Leander ISD board of trustees. Bode will face challengers David Doman and Mike Sanders. Place 1 is one of...
Longtime South Austin Bar Indian Roller to close
The Indian Roller will close Oct. 23. (Weston Warner/Community Impact Newspaper) The Indian Roller, a bar in South Austin, announced it will close at the end of the month. The bar will close on Oct. 23, following its Oct. 22 eighth anniversary party. The owners said they are closing the...
Mr. Gatti's Pizza now open in Hutto
A new Mr. Gatti's Pizza offering delivery and carryout opened Oct. 3 on Ed Schmidt Boulevard. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Mr. Gatti's Pizza opened Oct. 3 at 326 Ed Schmidt Blvd., Ste. 110, Hutto. The location offers carryout and delivery services but does not have space for dining in. Mr. Gatti's is a Texas-based pizza chain with locations across the United States. 512-886-2222. www.mrgattispizza.com.
Heritage Trail West construction in Round Rock will resume in 2023
The Heritage Trail West project is partially complete and will eventually connect a 1-mile span between Chisholm Trail Road and North Mays Street along Brushy Creek. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials took the first step in the process to rebid the Heritage Trail West project following bankruptcy of the...
Bougie Bakerie Kandles providing gourmet candles that look, smell like desserts in North Austin
At Bougie Bakerie Kandles, a gourmet candle shop carrying handmade candles that look like desserts, the candles are divided by their fragrance. The sweet-smelling candles are on one side, and the more woodsy are on the other, owner Krystal Nichols said. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Bougie Bakerie Kandles, a store selling...
The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.
The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
Sharetea to open Oct. 29 in Round Rock
Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit teas. www.1992sharetea.com.
Volunteer-run organization Spirit of Sharing Food Bank built on faith and ran on love
Spirit of Sharing Food Bank Volunteers. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspapers) The Spirit of Sharing Food Bank is a nonprofit organization that began in New Braunfels in 1988. Over 300 volunteers from 20 different churches in the area make up its staff, which is centered around providing care and support to the community.
These road projects will improve connectivity throughout Round Rock
The city of Round Round plans to add turn lanes on northbound A.W. Grimes Boulevard at Old Settlers Boulevard. (Courtesy Google Maps) These are four of the latest local and state transportation projects in the works in the city of Round Rock. Walkway improvements coming to east downtown. City officials...
Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news
Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
Williamson County adjusts funding for 5 existing road projects
County Judge Bill Gravell and the commissioners approved funding adjustments to five road projects on Oct. 4 at the Williamson County Courthouse. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Williamson County Commissioners Court approved additional funding for four road projects funded by the road bond program and approved a reduction in funds for an...
