Philips expects profit to drop with $1.3 billion hit to sleep business
AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a charge of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.
Eutelsat's Q1 sales down by 4.5%, driven by fall in broadcast
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat (ETL.PA), the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, reported on Wednesday a 4.5% decline in revenues in the first quarter of its fiscal year, driven by a steep fall of its broadcast activities.
