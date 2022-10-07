ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Z94

Experts Predict A Lack Of Fall Foliage This Year In Oklahoma

This is by far both my favorite time of the year. After a hot summer, I welcome the cooler temperatures and pull my hoodies from the closet with joy. The thought my feet won't melt on motorcycle trips through our state's trails. It's a glorious time of the year, but 2022 likely won't provide that picturesque tell-tale sign fall has arrived.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
momcollective.com

Last-Minute Fall Break Ideas in Oklahoma

When it comes to fall break and activities to do, my brain feels like it wants to explode because it’s full of ideas just waiting to be shared! Fall is our “last hurrah” before we bundle up in hooded blankets, socks and turtlenecks for the winter!. My...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Forestry#Pecans
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state

Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Medical professionals in Air Force get to practice skills in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Medical professionals in the U.S. Air Force from all over the United States get the chance to practice the skills they already know right here in Oklahoma. In a new partnership, Mercy hospitals in Oklahoma and the Air Force are teaming up, for reservists to get more medical practice during their time in the state. It is an opportunity for reservists to get more training and skills that they need to be effective in a deployed setting.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma’s largest tribes back Joy Hofmeister for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest tribes are backing Joy Hofmeister for governor. The Democratic nominee and current state superintendent accepted their endorsement during an event in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Leaders who spoke with KOCO 5 believe this to be the first time the five largest tribes have joined together to support a single gubernatorial candidate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State House District 84

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state House race for District 84, which covers part of Oklahoma County. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 84th House District.
OKLAHOMA STATE

