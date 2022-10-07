ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kunm.org

Native communities celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

The Chichimeca Mexica Azteca group performing at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on Indigenous People's Day. October 10th marked the fourth year that New Mexico has recognized Indigenous People’s Day, with celebrations across the state including at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, where Native tribes, dancers and civic officials celebrated.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

