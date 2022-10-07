The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Notorious noise terrorists Wolf Eyes have struck again. The intrinsically mutable Michigan group — currently the duo of Nate Young, who founded the project in the mid ’90s, and John Olson (Inzane Johnny) who joined at the turn of the millennium — have slowed their pace since their disgustingly prolific early days, but they still put out plenty of music, much to the chagrin of the listening public. Their latest attack — which follows the devastation of FEEDBACK & DRUMS, a “split” tape with SPYKES (another of Olson’s monikers) that made its grim mark in the ground this past American Independence Day — is a three-pronged attack: “Exploding Time,” a sinister single released digitally on Bandcamp and physically on lathe-cut vinyl, arrived Thursday (October 6); and Dumpsters & Attitude, a seven-track suite offered up as an extremely limited (and already sold-out) CD, dropped the following day alongside another lathe cut titled “Time Garbage.”

