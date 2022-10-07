Read full article on original website
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Robert Glasper shares “Therapy pt. 2” featuring Mac Miller
Jazz-rap impresario Robert Glasper will share an extended edition of February's Black Radio III this Friday (October 14). And today, he's shared a new taste from the project: "Therapy pt. 2," a collaboration with the late Mac Miller. To the song's credit, it feels like you're overhearing a jam session that's hit a particularly strong stride, Miller's rascally lyrics bouncing along nicely with Glasper's composition, a blend of crisp instrumentation and DJ Premier-inspired loops and scratching.
Mach-Hommy drops new album Duck CZN: Tiger Style
Enigmatic rapper Mach-Hommy has shared surprise album Duck CZN: Tiger Style. Created alongside regular collaborator Tha God Fahim, the album is the latest in Mach-Hommy's Duck CZN series and follows 2018 release Chinese Algebra. Stream the album, which features guest appearances from Your Old Droog, Juju Gotti, Nicholas Craven, and Sadhu Gold, below.
Meg Baird announces new album Furling
Meg Baird has announced a new album titled Furling, her first full-length solo LP since 2015’s Don’t Weigh Down the Light. It’s scheduled to arrive on January 27 via her long-time label, Drag City, and its lead single, “Won’t You Follow Me Home?,” is out now alongside a shadowy visual treatment courtesy of Rachael Cassells.
G Herbo shares Side B of Survivor’s Remorse
Chicago rapper G Herbo has shared Survivor’s Remorse: Side B, the second half of his new album. Side A was released last Friday. Side B contains 13 new songs with features from Young Thug, Kodak Black, Conway the Machine, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Survivor’s Remorse was announced...
JID and Smino announce co-headlining 2023 tour
JID and Smino have announced a co-headlining 2023 North American tour. Dubbed “Luv is 4Ever” (a fusion of the titles of the two rappers’ 2022 albums), the 32-date run is set to break ground on January 22 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, stopping in 21 states and three Canadian provinces before the dust settles on March 29 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 14) at 10 a.m. local time via LuvIs4Ever.com.
Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young 2023
When We Were Young, the pop-punk and emo festival trading on 2000s nostalgia, has announced its line-up for 2023. Green Day and the newly reunited classic line-up of Blink-182 will headline with 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, and Good Charlotte also on the bill. In addition to the headliners...
Song You Need: Surf Gang go where the waves are
Listening to Surf Gang always feels (to me, a 28-year-old music journalist who peaked freshman year of high school) like eavesdropping on a subway conversation between some very cool teens on their way to do some drugs I’ve never heard of at a club below an abandoned Supreme distribution warehouse. Indeed, the only time I’ve seen Surf Gang out in full force was at a summer 2021 party in a massive Williamsburg parking lot full of construction equipment and Yeshiva school buses. I can safely say I’ve never felt older in a live music context, but in the best possible way.
Lil Baby shares new song ”Heyy,” reveals It’s Only Me cover art and tracklist
Ahead of the release of his next album, It’s Only Me, on October 14, Lil Baby has shared a new single from the project called “Heyy” along with its cover art and tracklist. If you read it in a text message, the word “Heyy” could come off...
Lil Yachty’s viral “Poland” arrives on streaming platforms
Last week Lil Yachty released a new track titled “Poland” on SoundCloud and it promptly blew up. The song, with its addictive "I took the woooooock to Poland" hook, has amassed over 5 million plays in seven days. Now it has been made available across all streaming services. Check it out below.
Song You Need: A heaping pile of sonic smut from Wolf Eyes
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Notorious noise terrorists Wolf Eyes have struck again. The intrinsically mutable Michigan group — currently the duo of Nate Young, who founded the project in the mid ’90s, and John Olson (Inzane Johnny) who joined at the turn of the millennium — have slowed their pace since their disgustingly prolific early days, but they still put out plenty of music, much to the chagrin of the listening public. Their latest attack — which follows the devastation of FEEDBACK & DRUMS, a “split” tape with SPYKES (another of Olson’s monikers) that made its grim mark in the ground this past American Independence Day — is a three-pronged attack: “Exploding Time,” a sinister single released digitally on Bandcamp and physically on lathe-cut vinyl, arrived Thursday (October 6); and Dumpsters & Attitude, a seven-track suite offered up as an extremely limited (and already sold-out) CD, dropped the following day alongside another lathe cut titled “Time Garbage.”
Dry Cleaning contemplate lost love on “No Decent Shoes For Rain”
Dry Cleaning have shared "No Decent Shoes for Rain," a sombre moment from their upcoming album Stumpwork. The song comes with a video showing the band in the studio while making the new record, as well as on tour. Check it out below. "'No Decent Shoes for Rain' is inspired...
