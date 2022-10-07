Read full article on original website
Fiesta de la Paloma 2022 Cookoff Winners
The Coleman Fiesta de la Paloma for 2022 was held on Saturday, October 1st. The entries for the cookoff gathered Friday evening to sign in and get their instructions, as provided by the Lone Star Barbecue Society. There were 16 total cooks entered for the meat divisions, and 11 bean entries. The top two overall winners were:
Robert Ellis "Bob" Wood, 83
Robert Ellis "Bob" Wood, 83 of Clyde, passed away Saturday in a local hospital after a brief illness. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Bailey Howard Chapel in Clyde, Texas. Pastor Larry Mask will be officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at 2:00 p.m.at the Westbrook Cemetery in Westbrook, Texas.
Carla Sue Puckett, 63
Carla Sue Puckett, age 63, of Coleman, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Bangs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Family...
St. Mark's Annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon This Sunday
St. Mark's Episcopal Church is having their annual Chicken Spaghetti Luncheon this Sunday, October 16th. They will be serving from 11:00am to 1:00pm. This year's fundraiser is drive-through only due to work being done in their Parish Hall. Tickets are on sale now: $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will go to Coleman County Outreach, a group within the Episcopal Church Women's organization. The raised funds will be shared with local groups such as the Senior Center, Loaves and Fishes, the Humane Society or the Backpack Program at school. Tickets can be purchased from any church member, or at Odd & Company at 300 S. Commercial in downtown Coleman from Thursday through Saturday. OR Call Charlotte Purl at 325-625-2858.
National Night Out October 11th
Join everyone for National Night Out 2022 this Tuesday, October 11th from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. Come out and meet your local and surrounding area first responders! Bring your Lawn Chairs to Coleman City Park and enjoy hot dogs, music, giveaways, and LOTS OF FUN!
Time for Operation Christmas Child to Start the Annual Collection
Samaritan’s Purse is a multi-faceted Christian ministry. From rendering aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, to those suffering because of war in Ukraine, volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse keep the children in situations like these on their minds and hearts. Once again, it is time for the Operation...
Carla Sue Robinson, 63
Carla Sue Robinson, age 63, of Coleman, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Bangs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Business Center OPEN HOUSE at Coleman Public Library - FRIDAY
The Coleman Public Library Advisory Board and Friends of the Library will be hosting an Open House event this coming Friday, October 14th from 2:00 – 4:00 pm. The event will celebrate the addition of all updated patron computers (Windows 11 and 2021 Microsoft Works), and a new Wi-Fi printer located in the newly developed “Business Center”. The center has a lounge sitting area with charging portals for patrons to charge their devices and a new Wi-Fi accessible printer.
A Thank You to Coleman County Foundation for Protective Vests
Making our friends and family members in the Coleman County Sheriff's Office a little safer calls for a big THANK YOU to all of Coleman County and the Coleman County Foundation. Thanks to your financial support, the Coleman County Sheriff's Office was able to purchase five ballistic vests better known as Protective Vests. These new vests give each officer in the Coleman County Sheriff's Office a lot more protection from small arms fire. As you see in the picture of Officer Henson with his vest on, he is able to carry additional equipment when needed along with the protection the vest provides. Again, Thank You and thank you for your support of the Coleman County Foundation.
EDC Boards to Discuss Sale of Property on Airport Road
The Board of Directors of the Type A Coleman Economic Development Corporation ("CEDC") and the Type B Coleman Community Coalition ("CCC") will meet in joint session on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6:00p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. You may watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at: http://cityofcolemantx.us/meetings/ or https://facebook.com/CityofColemanTX/.
